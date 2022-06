WAYLAND TWP, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle has been reported in northeast Allegan County. The latest such mishap occurred on Friday afternoon near Wayland, where first responders were dispatched to Patterson Street south of 136th Avenue around 3:45 PM. According to investigators and crash reconstructionists, the motorcyclist was heading north and collided with a southbound SUV that attempted to turn left in front of the machine. Efforts to save the biker’s life at the scene were unsuccessful.

