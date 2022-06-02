Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji joins UFC on ABC 3 lineup in Long Island

An exciting flyweight matchup is the latest addition to UFC on ABC 3.

Matt Schnell takes on Su Mudaerji on July 16 at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The main card will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and air on ABC and stream on ESPN+, with prelims set to begin at noon ET and air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

The promotion announced the booking Wednesday.

Schnell (15-6-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC) is coming off a first-round submission loss to Brandon Royval in May at UFC 274, where both men earned a Fight of the Night bonus. His most recent octagon win came in January 2021 when he defeated Tyson Nam at UFC on ESPN 20.

After dropping his UFC debut to Louis Smolka in November 2018, Mudaerji (16-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC) has won three straight, most recently a unanimous decision over Zarrukh Adashev at UFC on ESPN 20. The 26-year-old saw multiple bookings with Tim Elliott and Manel Kape scrapped and will return to action for the first time in 18 months.

The current UFC on ABC 3 lineup includes: