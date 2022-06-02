ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji joins UFC on ABC 3 lineup in Long Island

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugHka_0fyFAziu00

An exciting flyweight matchup is the latest addition to UFC on ABC 3.

Matt Schnell takes on Su Mudaerji on July 16 at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The main card will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and air on ABC and stream on ESPN+, with prelims set to begin at noon ET and air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

The promotion announced the booking Wednesday.

Schnell (15-6-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC) is coming off a first-round submission loss to Brandon Royval in May at UFC 274, where both men earned a Fight of the Night bonus. His most recent octagon win came in January 2021 when he defeated Tyson Nam at UFC on ESPN 20.

After dropping his UFC debut to Louis Smolka in November 2018, Mudaerji (16-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC) has won three straight, most recently a unanimous decision over Zarrukh Adashev at UFC on ESPN 20. The 26-year-old saw multiple bookings with Tim Elliott and Manel Kape scrapped and will return to action for the first time in 18 months.

The current UFC on ABC 3 lineup includes:

  • Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez
  • Askar Askarov vs. Alex Perez
  • Jack Shore vs. Ricky Simon
  • Amanda Lemos vs. Michelle Waterson
  • Bill Algeo vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov
  • Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Khusein Askhabov vs. Herbert Burns
  • Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Puna Soriano
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-un Jung
  • Emily Ducote vs. Jessica Penne
  • Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 207 video: Alexander Volkov towers over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at faceoff

LAS VEGAS – Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik came face-to-face for the first time ahead of their UFC Fight Night 207 headliner. After making weight on Friday morning, Volkov (34-10 MMA, 8-4 UFC) and Rozenstruik (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) engaged in a traditional pre-fight staredown, getting a chance to size each other up prior to getting in the octagon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
stillrealtous.com

More AEW Stars Reportedly Interested In Jumping To WWE

When AEW first launched it seemed that Cody Rhodes would be with the company for the long haul, but the former TNT Champion made his way back to WWE after his contract with All Elite Wrestling expired. Now it seems that there could be more AEW stars looking to make the jump in the future.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Arn Anderson Now Owns Infamous Wrestling Trademark

Arn Anderson will now be able to enforce his rights as the sole proprietor to a faction he’s synonymous with. Anderson announced on Twitter earlier today that he now legally owns the trademark to “4 HORSEMEN.” Wrestling Inc. has confirmed with “Gimmick Attorney” Mike Dockins that the USPTO registration is for “THE FOUR HORSEMEN” but legally Anderson now owns both spellings.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Tyson Nam
Person
Tim Elliott
Person
Louis Smolka
PWMania

Possible Spoiler on Return and Heel-Face Turn at Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Lacey Evans is backstage at the Hell In a Cell go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight. There is no news on whether Evans will appear tonight, but she is currently backstage. As previously stated, Evans was supposed to return on this week’s RAW, but that didn’t happen, and WWE subsequently moved her back to the SmackDown roster sometime between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Pipebomb On AEW Dynamite Reportedly Didn’t Go According To Plan

It’s been less than 48 hours since MJF sent shockwaves through the wrestling world with his pipebomb, and while the promo greatly upped his personal stock, AEW reportedly had a slightly different plan for the ‘worked shoot’ segment. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW’s plan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Spoiler: TNA Original Set to Return to Impact Wrestling Tonight

Impact Wrestling is set to bring a “TNA Original” back to the company. According to PWInsider, tonight’s Impact episode will feature the return of a TNA Original. This will tie into the build for the company’s forthcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view, which will mark the company’s 20th anniversary.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Alex Perez#Espn#Combat#Abc 3#Muslim
MMA Fighting

Two-time UFC title challenger John Dodson signs multi-fight deal with BKFC

John Dodson is taking his talents to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The promotion announced Friday morning that the two-time UFC title challenger has signed with BKFC. “The Magician” teased an announcement was forthcoming on social media earlier this week. Per a source with knowledge of the promotion’s plans,...
UFC
411mania.com

AEW News: Chris Jericho Issues Correction After Saying CM Punk ‘Relinquished’ the Title, Rampage Video Highlights

– As previously reported, AEW World Champion CM Punk announced during Rampage that he will be undergoing surgery for an injury soon. However, he is not vacating the world title. Instead, AEW will crown an interim champion until Punk is ready to return to the ring. There was some confusion during last night’s show because Chris Jericho mentioned on the broadcast commentary that Punk was relinquishing the title. He later clarified his comments via Twitter.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Alarming scene in African boxing bout as stunned boxer fights non-existent opponent

Uncomfortable scenes were captured in a recent boxing bout in Africa. On Sunday afternoon, a video emerged of then-unbeaten boxer Simiso Buthelezi becoming puzzled and swinging in mid-air opposite to his opponent Siphesihle Mntungwa during their contest for the WBF African lightweight title. The bout took place at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

AJ Lee gets back into wrestling; A former AEW champion starts talk of a "dream match"

In recent days, AEW staged its latest PPV, Double or Nothing and its latest installment of Dynamite, with numerous surprises that entertained fans of the second-most important wrestling company in the United States of America, such as CM Punk's first titled win in All Elite, with Chicago's Second City Savior winning his first world title since the start of his All Elite run against "Hangman" Adam Page.
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk And FTR Give Their AEW Stable A Name

The new stable of AEW World Champion CM Punk and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR has a name – CMFTR. Punk unveiled the name via Twitter on Thursday, but not before sharing a story of a physical scuffle from his childhood, which seemed to draw an analogy to his recent run-ins with FTR inside the squared circle.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: UFC 275 'Countdown' for Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

The full episode of UFC 275 “Countdown” is now available and it features a closer look at the top six competitors of the upcoming pay-per-view event. The promotion’s recurring pre-event video series takes a look at the light heavyweight title fight between champion Glover Teixeira (33-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) and challenger Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC). The co-main bout features dominant women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) taking on Taila Santos (18-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC). In the feature bout, former strawweight champions collide as Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) takes on Zhang Weili (21-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC).
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy