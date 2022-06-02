ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightspeed Commerce Launches B2B Platform

 3 days ago
Commerce platform Lightspeed has launched a B2B platform for North American fashion, outdoor, and sports retailers, the Montreal-based company announced Thursday (June 2). According to a news release, the platform will bring together brands and retailers with a supplier network tool that integrates B2B orders directly into the point of sale...

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

