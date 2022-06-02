How To Change Your Lawn Mower’s Spark Plug

April was the cruelest month for a lot of American small businesses and tradesmen; Ford unceremoniously stopped taking orders for its Super Duty line of pickups, with no resumption planned until the 2023 model year. In F-250 and F-350 form, the Super Duty is both the country’s favorite light commercial truck and the designated villain for much of the country’s mainstream press, which never tire of clutching their pearls about just how terribly tall and wide and heavy Ford’s aluminum-bodied, blunt-faced brick is when compared to compact Toyota trucks from the '90s, Volvo sedans, strollers, and many other things that are conspicuously absent from the construction sites and rural fields typically inhabited by these gentle but intimidating 240-inch apatosauruses.
