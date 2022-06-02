ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Lexus RX: America’s Favorite Luxury SUV Gets Upgraded

By Amanda Cline
 3 days ago
Excited about the new 2023 Lexus RX SUV? The new RX 500h will get 367 hp for the first time and there are more to choose from. The post 2023 Lexus RX: America’s Favorite Luxury SUV Gets Upgraded appeared first on...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Lexus RX Debuts Today: See The Livestream

The fourth-generation RX has been around since late 2015 so the timing is right to unveil the next iteration of Lexus’ luxury crossover. Toyota’s premium brand has been awfully tight-lipped about the new model, although one of the teaser images revealed the existence of a 500h model. It’s believed to pack a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor for a combined output of well over 300 horsepower, but that remains to be seen.
CARS
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
FOXBusiness

Ford could fine dealers $25,000 for selling F-150 Lightning 'mannequins' too soon

Ford is hoping its dealers sell a lot of the electric F-150 Lightning pickups that are on the way to their showrooms now, but not all of them. The automaker has set up a special program that gives stores that opt in early access to F-150 Lightning demo trucks, or "mannequins" as they are referred to in the business, to use for test drives and to help promote the milestone model.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Hit With Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission Lawsuit

GM is facing another class-action lawsuit related to the performance of its 8LXX eight-speed automatic transmission. This latest lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and involves 2019 to 2022 model year Chevy, GMC and Cadillac vehicles that were purchased after March 1st, 2019, according to Car Complaints. Plaintiffs claim the 8LXX transmissions in their GM vehicles are prone to jerking, hesitation, surging and lurching while the vehicle is in operation and that GM has been aware of these alleged issues since as early as 2013.
CARS
