AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 126

On the Big 12 Spring Meetings, a Women's College World Series Preview, Oklahoma baseball heading to the NCAA Tournament, K.T. Turner leaving OU for Kentucky and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway discuss the latest from the Big 12 Spring Meetings, preview the Women's College World Series, break down OU Baseball's chances in the NCAA Tournament, react to K.T. Turner leaving OU for Kentucky and more.

