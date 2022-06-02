ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Reparation recipients talk about symbolism of payments

By Ash-har Quraishi
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VucKH_0fyF9Efr00

This week, the state of California released the first-ever comprehensive look at the impact of 150 years of slavery on Black life in America. The 484-page report details the long-lasting harms that enslavement and discrimination had on generations of Black families.

This past spring, Evanston, Illinois became the first city in the nation to issue reparations through a government payment program.

It was a first step in attempting to rectify the residue of slavery, segregation and redlining in that city. Their first initiative focuses on decades of housing discrimination.

“I was born here in Evanston in 1935,” said 86-year-old Louis Weathers.

He still lives in the home his parents bought on Brown Avenue in 1933.

“We were the first Black family on that street -- Brown Avenue -- half a block from the high school,” said Weathers.

At the time, his father had to drive his mother almost an hour to the county hospital to give birth.

“Because Evanston Hospital and Saint Francis were not accepting Black mothers,” said Weathers.

The city of Evanston – situated along the North Shore of Lake Michigan has been confronting a history of discrimination and racism for decades.

“They were charging you different rates because of the color of your skin. They wouldn't show you the houses in certain neighborhoods,” said Weathers.

It is now one of the first cities in the U.S. to address it through government-funded financial reparations.

“It's basically this area that in the early 1900s, there was a lot of redlining being done,” said Evanston city council member Peter Braithwaite pointing to a map of the area in the city where redlining was notorious.

“It answers the call of inequities. I mean, when you look at what's going on in this country, particularly with the violence, with the pains of the pandemic, Black people always fall at the bottom of the list,” said Braithwaite, who is the chair of the city’s reparations committee.

The city council approved $10 million dollars to fund the program. It started by providing grants of up to $25,000 to purchase a home, home improvement or mortgage assistance.

“I thought it was a nice amount, but not enough,” said Ramona Burton, one of the first 16 recipients.

She met the qualifications of an ‘Ancestor’ - an African American or Black adult who was an Evanston resident between 1919 and 1969.

“I was happy even to get that 25,000 because I wouldn't have been able to do the repairs and renovations on my home without that money,” said Burton.

“The past discrimination is hard to assess in dollars and cents, you know,” said Weathers.

For Louis Weathers, the award was a way to help his son get ahead. Half to reduce his mortgage and the rest to cover payments for two years.

“I feel very blessed that some amount was allocated because I cannot put a value on that,” said Weathers.

Braithwaite says they are taking it slow. They are learning along the way, and he says they are mindful that this is just a start.

“In no way do we expect just this one initiative to solve all the issues that we've experienced here in Evanston,” said Braithwaite. “And I think the same that can be said across the country.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Evanston, IL
Government
State
California State
Local
Illinois Government
Evanston, IL
Society
City
Evanston, IL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Reparations#Housing Discrimination#Lake Michigan#Racism
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy