Updated daily: Here are the best Best Buy deals you can get right now

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
These Best Buy deals offer huge savings on countertop appliances, computers and tech accessories. Reviewed/Lenovo/Asus/Chefman/SanDisk

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Best Buy is the place to shop when you're looking to upgrade the tech you use in your everyday life. From powerful appliances to user-friendly laptops, the tech retailer has a wide range of great devices that are frequently available at wallet-friendly prices. If you want to know where to find the best value possible, we've found the best deals Best Buy has to offer today.

The Best Buy Deal of the Day section on the retailer's website will direct you to a list of items on sale for the lowest prices it has at the time. Today, that list includes a collection of air fryers, flash drives, desktops and more.

Here are the current Best Buy Deal of the Day picks you can score today along with all the other best deals!

Best Buy Deal of the Day picks

Save big on Dyson vacuums, gaming desktops and more with these incredible Best Buy deals. Reviewed/Dyson/Lenovo

Best Buy TV deals

Best Buy laptop deals

Best Buy cellphone deals

Best Buy smart home device deals

Best Buy appliance deals

Other noteworthy Best Buy deals we found

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. For example, the retailer recently completed its Memorial Day sale and is still hosting its Appliances Memorial Day sale through Wednesday, June 8 . Even without sales, it has its own deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment .

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Its current appliance sale is running for a little under three weeks. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When is Best Buy's next sale?

The tech retailer has new flash sales or three-day sales throughout the year. You can bookmark this page for updates on the next major Best Buy sale.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Updated daily: Here are the best Best Buy deals you can get right now

