Jets' Michael Carter Offers Huge Compliment to Undrafted Free Agent Zonovan Knight

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ez13s_0fyF9A8x00

Carter praised Knight, saying he was surprised when the NC State product wasn't picked in the 2022 NFL Draft

As of this spring, Michael Carter isn't the only ACC standout in the Jets' running back room.

Zonovan Knight, a product of NC State, was picked up by New York shortly after the 2022 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent.

Considering the Jets have quite a few playmakers in their backfield right now—a group led by Carter and second-round pick Breece Hall—Knight's journey to a roster spot has no guarantees.

Nonetheless, when asked about Knight on Wednesday, Carter had nothing but good things to say about his rival turned teammate.

"He's a really good player and I can't believe he didn't get drafted," Carter told reporters. "I wouldn't sleep on him if I was y'all. Like at all. He's a great route runner, he can catch and also he's really good in the return game. I think he was all ACC in specials, in returning. There's a lot he can do, he can catch, he's physical, he's about 210 right now, he's kind of a big kid. He's got a great heart and he's eager to learn, I'm excited to see him play."

Over three years with the Wolfpack, Knight racked up 2,286 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns on 419 total carries. As Carter mentioned, Knight factored into the return game as well, taking three kicks back for touchdowns in college while accumulating 923 kick return yards.

READ: Ranking the Jets UDFA's Chances of Making the Roster

Knight wasn't the only Jets running back that Carter spoke about this week. He commended the entire group, explaining how quality competition at this point in the year will continue to bring the best out of each back going forward.

"None of us have bad blood." Carter said. "There's situations across the league where guys may not help the rest of their guys. Last year, the standard was set with Tevin [Coleman]. Tevin came in, he's a vet and he's expecting certain things, but the way he took me in is unbelievable and I'm thankful for it, I'm so blessed. The rest of the guys, [La'Mical] Perine has been balling out, Ty [Johnson], obviously people know what he can do and then you add the two new guys [Knight and Hall], and then we've got Nick Bawden at fullback as well, we've got a lot of guys that can really go get it."

MORE:

