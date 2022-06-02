ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What America’s Biggest Cities Looked Like 100 Years Ago

By John Harrington
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387Rca_0fyF8yni00 As the Roaring Twenties began a century ago in America, the country was undergoing dramatic changes. Though rural communities still populated the landscape, the United States was fast becoming an urbanized nation. ( Here's more on what life was like in the Roaring Twenties .)

To find out what American cities looked like 100 years ago, 24/7 Tempo compared a list of the biggest cities in the United States by population in 1920 from Biggest US Cities with the largest American urban centers of today, based on U.S. Census data. Photographs of the cities in the 1920s were sourced from Getty Images. (It you want to see what things looked like even further back, see these 50 photos from American life in the 19th century .)

One hundred years ago, the U.S. had a population of 106 million, about one-third of its population today. America had just fought in the First World War, and - like today - was just emerging from the effects of a deadly virus, in this case the so-called Spanish Flu, which killed 675,000 people around the country.

In 1920, the three largest cities - New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia - were the only ones in America with populations over 1 million. Today, 10 U.S. cities have populations of more than a million, with vast metropolitan areas surrounding them. Some 27 of the 38 cities on this list posted population gains over 1920. Most of them were in the South and West, reflecting the demographic shift of the nation. Over the same period, 11 cities - almost all of them in the Rust Belt and or on the East Coast - lost population.

In the images we’ve gathered of American cities 100 years ago, horses were all but gone from city streets. Lights burned brightly in New York City and Buffalo. There was no glitz yet in Las Vegas, however; legalized gambling wouldn’t transform that city until after World War II. ( Here's what America’s biggest cities have looked like in the decade you were born .)

Click here to see what American cities looked like 100 years ago

Onlookers observed a mobile transmitting device of Westinghouse Broadcasting in Pittsburgh. Vaudeville was alive and well in Columbus. Streetcars shared Chicago’s streets with automobiles. Workers in Boston waited at the dock to offload haddock from fishing schooners.

Women exercised their independence by driving cars without men accompanying them in Toledo, and suffragette Alice Paul unfurled an American flag in Washington, D.C., that numbered the states supporting women’s right to vote.

Optimism was hard to come by in minority communities in America in the 1920s. Photos captured the struggles of African-Americans living in poverty in Kansas City, and the aftermath of the deadly race riot in Tulsa, as residents picked through the rubble of what had been their homes and businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XcaHk_0fyF8yni00

San Antonio, TX
> Population in 1920: 161,379
> Population in 2020: 1,434,625
> Population increase : 789%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oqrt_0fyF8yni00

Fort Worth, TX
> Population in 1920: 106,482
> Population in 2020: 918,915
> Population increase : 763%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yr5p2_0fyF8yni00

Kansas City, MO
> Population in 1920: 101,177
> Population in 2020: 508,090
> Population increase : 402%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YEqc_0fyF8yni00

Washington, D.C.
> Population in 1920: 437,571
> Population in 2020: 689,545
> Population increase : 58%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zoDWl_0fyF8yni00

Atlanta, GA
> Population in 1920: 200,616
> Population in 2020: 498,715
> Population increase : 149%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03q64G_0fyF8yni00

Milwaukee, WI
> Population in 1920: 457,147
> Population in 2020: 577,222
> Population increase : 26%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21F0P0_0fyF8yni00

Seattle, WA
> Population in 1920: 315,312
> Population in 2020: 737,015
> Population increase : 134%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nGmC_0fyF8yni00

Los Angeles, CA
> Population in 1920: 576,673
> Population in 2020: 3,898,747
> Population increase : 576%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8CI6_0fyF8yni00

Oakland, CA
> Population in 1920: 216,261
> Population in 2020: 440,646
> Population increase : 104%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlgcW_0fyF8yni00

Cleveland, OH
> Population in 1920: 796,841
> Population in 2020: 372,624
> Population decrease : -53%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuUlk_0fyF8yni00

Minneapolis, MN
> Population in 1920: 380,582
> Population in 2020: 429,954
> Population increase : 13%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFBPd_0fyF8yni00

Pittsburgh, PA
> Population in 1920: 588,343
> Population in 2020: 302,971
> Population decrease : -49%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFBp2_0fyF8yni00

San Francisco, CA
> Population in 1920: 506,676
> Population in 2020: 873,965
> Population increase : 72%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccsqk_0fyF8yni00

Columbus, OH
> Population in 1920: 237,031
> Population in 2020: 905,748
> Population increase : 282%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orFzX_0fyF8yni00

Cincinnati, OH
> Population in 1920: 401,247
> Population in 2020: 309,317
> Population decrease : -23%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATIZ9_0fyF8yni00

New York City, NY
> Population in 1920: 5,620,048
> Population in 2020: 8,804,190
> Population increase : 57%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpxNo_0fyF8yni00

Portland, OR
> Population in 1920: 258,288
> Population in 2020: 652,503
> Population increase : 153%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zMRK_0fyF8yni00

San Diego, CA
> Population in 1920: 74,683
> Population in 2020: 1,386,932
> Population increase : 1,757%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olVSJ_0fyF8yni00

Memphis, TN
> Population in 1920: 162,351
> Population in 2020: 633,104
> Population increase : 290%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boWsa_0fyF8yni00

Virginia Beach, VA
> Population in 1920: 13,626
> Population in 2020: 459,470
> Population increase : 3,272%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VAsC0_0fyF8yni00

Buffalo, NY
> Population in 1920: 506,775
> Population in 2020: 278,349
> Population decrease : -45%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsoF6_0fyF8yni00

Louisville, KY
> Population in 1920: 234,891
> Population in 2020: 782,969
> Population increase : 233%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yRXR_0fyF8yni00

Chicago, IL
> Population in 1920: 2,701,705
> Population in 2020: 2,746,388
> Population increase : 2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaSQk_0fyF8yni00

Tulsa, OK
> Population in 1920: 72,075
> Population in 2020: 413,066
> Population increase : 473%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCZnT_0fyF8yni00

Newark, NJ
> Population in 1920: 414,524
> Population in 2020: 311,549
> Population decrease : -25%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8o7V_0fyF8yni00

Miami, FL
> Population in 1920: 42,753
> Population in 2020: 442,241
> Population increase : 934%

St. Louis, MO
> Population in 1920: 772,897
> Population in 2020: 301,578
> Population decrease : -61%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1An36N_0fyF8yni00

Long Beach, CA
> Population in 1920: 55,593
> Population in 2020: 466,742
> Population increase : 740%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49g6Tg_0fyF8yni00

Honolulu, HI
> Population in 1920: 52,183
> Population in 2020: 350,964
> Population increase : 573%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4zEb_0fyF8yni00

Toledo, OH
> Population in 1920: 243,164
> Population in 2020: 270,871
> Population increase : 11%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGo6y_0fyF8yni00

New Orleans, LA
> Population in 1920: 387,219
> Population in 2020: 383,997
> Population decrease : -1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwaKK_0fyF8yni00

Philadelphia, PA
> Population in 1920: 1,823,779
> Population in 2020: 1,603,797
> Population decrease : -12%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TJuE_0fyF8yni00

Las Vegas, NV
> Population in 1920: 2,304
> Population in 2020: 641,903
> Population increase : 27,760%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0So6Gv_0fyF8yni00

Baltimore, MD
> Population in 1920: 733,826
> Population in 2020: 585,708
> Population decrease : -20%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9G0z_0fyF8yni00

Omaha, NE
> Population in 1920: 191,601
> Population in 2020: 486,051
> Population increase : 154%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TaZNk_0fyF8yni00

Detroit, MI
> Population in 1920: 993,078
> Population in 2020: 639,111
> Population decrease : -36%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3A5u_0fyF8yni00

Boston, MA
> Population in 1920: 748,060
> Population in 2020: 675,647
> Population decrease : -10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LkZxq_0fyF8yni00

Denver, CO
> Population in 1920: 256,491
> Population in 2020: 715,522
> Population increase : 179%

