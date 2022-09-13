ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

CNN

These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better

Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
CNN

TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did

The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
TheDailyBeast

Moon Juice’s Latest Drop Harnesses the Power of Buzzy Glutathione

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.When it comes to skincare, vitamin C is the gold standard treatment for targeting pigmentation, fading acne scars, and brightening a dull complexion. And while vitamin C serums are nothing new in the skincare sphere, Moon Juice’s newest launch, G-Pack (the brand’s first new skincare launch since 2018), is infused with a shelf-stable vitamin C, ferulic acid, and the latest buzzy antioxidant in the wellness space, glutathione. The G-Pack powder is formulated to be mixed into your favorite serum, making it easy to integrate...
The Verge

Patreon is laying off 17 percent of its workforce and closing offices

Patreon is laying off 80 people, around 17 percent of its workforce, and closing offices in Dublin and Berlin. A post from CEO and co-founder Jack Conte says that the cuts are happening because the company is changing its plans after trying to rapidly grow during the pandemic. It’s reducing the size of its teams in charge of “operations, recruiting, and other internal support functions” as well as its budget for sales and marketing.
CNN

The 23 best exercise dresses, according to fitness experts

It’s hard to miss the exercise dresses trending all over TikTok. Comfortable, flirty and fun, these appear to take you from the gym to brunch — and beyond. And while dresses in the athletic arena are nothing new they are now stretching beyond the court and taking us through hiking, running, grocery shopping and more.
Glamour

The Ponytail Lift Is Revolutionizing Traditional Plastic Surgery. Or Is It?

Ask any Instagram baddie: In this economy, staying snatched is a full-time job. Perhaps that's why, 20 years into the dermal filler boom, a controversial new-wave facelift is gaining traction with people who’ve grown weary of endless “tweakments.” Trademarked by Chia Chi Kao, MD, the ponytail lift is an endoscopic plastic surgery procedure designed to beautify faces of all ages with minimal downtime and no visible scarring. Unlike traditional facelifts, which can leave behind telltale plastic surgery scars in front of the ears and require serious recovery time, the ponytail lift hides a handful of tiny incisions behind the ears and hairline. Once healed, they more or less vanish, allowing the majority of clients to emerge “restaurant-ready” in less than a month.
CNN

CNN

