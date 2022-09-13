Read full article on original website
There's A Reason Our Readers Loved These Amazon Products So Much Last Month
There is no testament to a good product better than knowing that so many other people are buying them. Our readers have been snapping up these items in their droves in the past month. So you might want to check them out before they sell out.
These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better
Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
Our favorite product releases this week: REI, Hill House Home, Hyperice and more
This week brings the launch of Outdoor Afro x REI Co-op’s inclusivity-minded outdoor line, Hyperice’s new heat patches and Hill House Home’s new sweater collection.
So Many People Are Obsessed With These Weird Beauty Products That Work So Brilliantly
These up-and-coming beauty products are sure to hit it big time! This list will give you serious beauty inspiration to kick off the new season, from the best hair tools to multi-functional makeup products. Whether your go-to look is full glamazon or a glowy, natural look, there is something for everyone here.
37 Things That Will Make Your Home Look 10x Better For Less Than $35 On Amazon
It's never a wrong time to do a little home refresh, but not all of us want to spend an arm and a leg updating our homes. This list gives subtle changes that will make the house so much better while keeping you on track for that monthly budget. Everything on this list is under $35, but the impact is enormous!
The 21 best skin care products for people over 40, according to derms
As we age, the connective tissues that keep skin looking plump, vibrant and smooth start to lose momentum. We consulted four skin care experts to find out the best skin care products for people in their 40s, 50s and beyond.
TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did
The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
Moon Juice’s Latest Drop Harnesses the Power of Buzzy Glutathione
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.When it comes to skincare, vitamin C is the gold standard treatment for targeting pigmentation, fading acne scars, and brightening a dull complexion. And while vitamin C serums are nothing new in the skincare sphere, Moon Juice’s newest launch, G-Pack (the brand’s first new skincare launch since 2018), is infused with a shelf-stable vitamin C, ferulic acid, and the latest buzzy antioxidant in the wellness space, glutathione. The G-Pack powder is formulated to be mixed into your favorite serum, making it easy to integrate...
Stocks fall after FedEx warns of global recession
US stocks fell on Friday after FedEx served investors a brutal pre-earnings announcement about the state of the global economy.
Meet the designers creating every day objects and art from human hair
This natural product we grow ourselves can be used to make clothing, ropes and even building materials -- and much of it goes to waste on a daily basis. But perhaps not for long.
The best sales to shop this weekend: The Container Store, Adidas, Target and more
This weekend, you’ll find a deal on the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker, discounted baby gear from Target and savings on all things organization at The Container Store. All that and more below.
These great iPhone 14 cases will keep your new phone stylish and safe
Whether you were lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro on launch day or you’re waiting for your order to ship, it’s always a good idea to add a case to your shiny new gadget that will not only help protect it but allow you to personalize the look.
I’m a former Walmart worker – there’s one item shoppers should not buy and it all comes down to quality
A FORMER Walmart worker has revealed the one item shoppers should avoid buying from the retailer. Rousseau Vestal, a former Walmart cashier, told BestLife that Walmart bed sheets should be avoided because of their quality. "You won't want to get anything less than the greatest bed linens given that you...
How to dry laundry sustainably, according to experts
Sticking your wet laundry in a dryer can actually be harmful for the environment. That's why we talked to experts to figure out ways to lower your impact while drying your clothes.
Apple Watch comparison: Which one is right for you?
The Apple Watch Series 7 (left) and Series 8 (right), side by side. Mike EpsteinWhen you’re choosing an Apple Watch, comparison shopping is your friend to get the style and generation that’s right for you.
We’ve Outgrown Our Home But Can’t Afford to Move. Here’s What the Pros Told Me to Do
Lauren Wellbank is a freelance writer with more than a decade of experience in the mortgage industry. Her writing has also appeared on HuffPost, Washington Post, Martha Stewart Living, and more. When she's not writing she can be found spending time with her growing family in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania.
The Verge
Patreon is laying off 17 percent of its workforce and closing offices
Patreon is laying off 80 people, around 17 percent of its workforce, and closing offices in Dublin and Berlin. A post from CEO and co-founder Jack Conte says that the cuts are happening because the company is changing its plans after trying to rapidly grow during the pandemic. It’s reducing the size of its teams in charge of “operations, recruiting, and other internal support functions” as well as its budget for sales and marketing.
The 23 best exercise dresses, according to fitness experts
It’s hard to miss the exercise dresses trending all over TikTok. Comfortable, flirty and fun, these appear to take you from the gym to brunch — and beyond. And while dresses in the athletic arena are nothing new they are now stretching beyond the court and taking us through hiking, running, grocery shopping and more.
The Ponytail Lift Is Revolutionizing Traditional Plastic Surgery. Or Is It?
Ask any Instagram baddie: In this economy, staying snatched is a full-time job. Perhaps that's why, 20 years into the dermal filler boom, a controversial new-wave facelift is gaining traction with people who’ve grown weary of endless “tweakments.” Trademarked by Chia Chi Kao, MD, the ponytail lift is an endoscopic plastic surgery procedure designed to beautify faces of all ages with minimal downtime and no visible scarring. Unlike traditional facelifts, which can leave behind telltale plastic surgery scars in front of the ears and require serious recovery time, the ponytail lift hides a handful of tiny incisions behind the ears and hairline. Once healed, they more or less vanish, allowing the majority of clients to emerge “restaurant-ready” in less than a month.
