Nap dresses are all the rage: Here's what to know and which to buy

By Jillian Tracy, Noelle Ike
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Nap dresses are loose-fitting, easy, breezy dresses that are all about being comfortable yet still stylish in your own home. We found the cutest ones from Hill House, Madewell, Target and...

Paula Warren
3d ago

$150 for a house dress? Nope. Not when gas and inflation is destroying this country. You guys are out of touch

Connie Richardson
2d ago

Come on people.. it’s just a cotton summer dress. You can buy them at Walmart for 10.00 get real.

2d ago

This dress is an insult to all woman, taken an old dress woman have been wearing for a long time a place a new price this is crazy your right No!

