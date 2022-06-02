CNN to broadcast live Juneteenth concert featuring Jhené Aiko, Questlove, Mickey Guyton and other Black artists

No one is quite sure when this escalating dispute between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique will end, but she and her husband Sidney Hicks have continued to press forward with their grievances. Days ago, Hughley and Mo'Nique were both booked to perform at a show in Detroit. According to Hughley, he never saw or spoke with Mo'Nique at the event, but he claimed she arrived late and attempted to have the show move forward with her performing last. Hughley claimed he was the headliner, per his contract with promoters, and he has fought hard for his place in the industry and refused to budge, as did the organizers.

