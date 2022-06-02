ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN to broadcast live Juneteenth concert featuring Jhené Aiko, Questlove, Mickey Guyton and other Black artists

By Nicquel Terry Ellis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A slate of Black artists and musicians are set to take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl on June 19 for an inaugural Juneteenth concert that will be broadcast live on...

Related
Variety

Juneteenth Concert at Hollywood Bowl to Get Live CNN Broadcast With Roots, Jhené Aiko and More

Click here to read the full article. Besides having its full lineup revealed, the Juneteenth celebration at the Hollywood Bowl is due to get an audience much bigger than can fit into a Los Angeles ravine. “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom” will be broadcast live on all CNN platforms June 19, with artists including Earth, Wind & Fire, the Roots, Robert Glasper, Mickey Guyton, Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter and Jhené Aiko. Virtually every major genre of music will be represented in the lineup, including R&B, classical, hip-hop, country, pop, gospel and jazz. Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video for latest single ‘Plan B’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared an official music video for her latest single ‘Plan B’, which she released in April. The clip, which dropped today (June 3), was directed by John Miserendino and Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader. In it, we see the rapper dancing against a deep black background, sporting various Mugler pieces.
MUSIC
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Welcomes Her 11th Child And “Miracle Baby Boy”

Click here to read the full article. Keke Wyatt is officially a mom of 11 as she and her husband Zackariah announce the birth of their “miracle baby boy,” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring. Their newest bundle of joy and second child together arrived on May 27. Taking to Instagram, Wyatt shared a photo of her husband and child, explaining why she considers Ke’Zyah to be a miracle baby.More from VIBE.comKeke Wyatt Reveals She's Pregnant With Her 11th ChildKeke Wyatt Announces That She's Pregnant With Her Tenth ChildKeke Wyatt Says Her Child Is Cancer-Free “Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Mo'Nique Returns With Another Jab At D.L. Hughley & Steve Harvey

No one is quite sure when this escalating dispute between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique will end, but she and her husband Sidney Hicks have continued to press forward with their grievances. Days ago, Hughley and Mo'Nique were both booked to perform at a show in Detroit. According to Hughley, he never saw or spoke with Mo'Nique at the event, but he claimed she arrived late and attempted to have the show move forward with her performing last. Hughley claimed he was the headliner, per his contract with promoters, and he has fought hard for his place in the industry and refused to budge, as did the organizers.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Would Still Be Alive If They Hadn't Divorced

With the premiere of his two-part documentary fast approaching, we're seeing much more about Bobby Brown. The music icon's career and life journey will be highlighted in A&E's Biography: Bobby Brown set to air in just two weeks, and ahead of its release, yet another teaser has been shared. We've already reported on speaking on his childhood trauma including being sexually assaulted by a priest and watching his best friend die in front of him at 12 years old, as well as his escapades with Madonna and Janet Jackson.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thesource.com

50 Cent Casts Mo’Nique As “Goldie” In BMF Season 2

For a while Monique Angela Hicks, professionally known as, Mo’Nique expressed how Hollywood tried to diminish her astounding acting career. She even made a case that the film industry “blackballed” her and devalued her skills as an actress. Well Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the music and film...
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

Jada Pinkett Smith Broke Her Silence on the Oscars Slap

Nearly three months after the slap heard round the world, Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to address the controversy involving her husband, Will Smith, and the comedian who made light of her struggle with alopecia, Chris Rock. Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, aired an episode on Wednesday,...
CELEBRITIES
