CNN to broadcast live Juneteenth concert featuring Jhené Aiko, Questlove, Mickey Guyton and other Black artists

Click here to read the full article. Besides having its full lineup revealed, the Juneteenth celebration at the Hollywood Bowl is due to get an audience much bigger than can fit into a Los Angeles ravine. “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom” will be broadcast live on all CNN platforms June 19, with artists including Earth, Wind & Fire, the Roots, Robert Glasper, Mickey Guyton, Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter and Jhené Aiko.
Virtually every major genre of music will be represented in the lineup, including R&B, classical, hip-hop, country, pop, gospel and jazz. Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams...
Comments / 3