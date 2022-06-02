ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Meta Platforms: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

By Anthony Di Pizio
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeparting COO Sheryl Sandberg helped grow Meta's revenue from $272 million in 2008 to $117.9 billion in 2021. A capable Facebook veteran will step in to fill the vacant role. The company is investing billions of dollars into the metaverse, which could drive the next phase of growth. You’re...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Has Bad News About Facebook's New Big Thing

The metaverse is the future, says Facebook, which since late October has called itself Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report. For now, more questions than answers are emerging around this concept, of a virtual world in which we will interact via technological tools, like virtual-reality headsets, powered by technology such as augmented reality.
INTERNET
Deadline

Meta, Formerly Known As Facebook, Is Changing Its Stock Symbol Too In Metaverse Rebrand

Click here to read the full article. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms underscored its commitment to the Metaverse, announcing that its old familiar stock symbol FB – for Facebook, the company’s old name – will change to META on June 9. Shares of the company that also owns Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp said the new Nasdaq ticker “aligns with the company’s rebranding.” Facebook announced the corporate name change last October, unveiling plans to spend tens of billions of dollars on what Zuckerberg called “the next chapter of social connection” but Wall Street worries may be a sinkhole. “From now on, we’re going to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
The Verge

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company will change its stock ticker to META on June 9th

When the company formerly known as Facebook announced its plan to rebrand last October, it also announced a new stock ticker. At the time, execs said that after ten years as FB, its NASDAQ listing would transition to MVRS for the metaverse. However, after the investment fund listed under META vacated the symbol in January, Meta Platforms quickly confirmed that it would use META instead, while at the same time announcing its first drop in daily active users, ever. Now it has filed paperwork saying the shift will become official before the market opens on June 9th (via CNBC).
BUSINESS
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Who’s Meta’s new COO, Javier Olivan?

Compared to Sheryl Sandberg, not much is known about Javier Olivan, the person replacing Sandberg as COO at the social media giant. Olivan, who is reportedly known as “Javi” at the company, is one of the handful of senior execs that report to Zuckerberg himself. While Sandberg has 900,000 Instagram followers, Olivan has a private account with 17 followers. He’s been at the company for 15 years, and over the last five months, he became chief growth officer. He’s also vice president of cross-Meta products and infrastructure.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Social Networking#Advertising#Meta Platforms#Hold#Motley Fool
Motley Fool

2 Stocks You'll Regret not Buying During the Nasdaq Bear Market

The Trade Desk's ad platform is crucial in today's digital society. Datadog is growing quickly and plans to introduce more products. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. There are plenty of stocks in the market...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNBC

How these young sellers made millions on Amazon and Walmart

Michael and Jake Lebhar were only teenagers when they began building their business, Lebbro Industries, from scratch. Now, the e-commerce and marketing company run by the two brothers sells multiple brands across several marketplaces, such as Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. With upwards of $10 million in annual sales, Lebbro is a success story and these are the young entrepreneurs' tips for others looking to make it big with their online business.
RETAIL
Reuters

Sandberg's exit may not be a big blow for Facebook-parent Meta

(Reuters) - Sheryl Sandberg’s exit from Meta Platforms Inc comes at a crucial time for the Facebook parent as it pivots to “metaverse” in the face of slowing ad revenue, although Wall Street analysts say her departure will not be as significant. As second-in-command to founder and...
INTERNET
Motley Fool

Crypto Winter? I'm Grabbing My Coat and Buying These 3 Cryptos Down 70% or More

Solana is home to the StepN app, which has attracted millions of players in just a few months. Fantom is slowly emerging from the ashes, launching its own stablecoin and apparently welcoming back a high-profile developer. Algorand is gaining new users and recently acquired Napster and Limewire to launch music...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Starbucks CEO Says U.S. Seeing Record Demand

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Lockdowns at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Amazon pulling Kindle eBook store out of China in 2023

Amazon will stop supplying Chinese resellers with its Kindle eBook readers starting Thursday and discontinue operations of its Kindle eBook store in the country on June 30, 2023. BIDEN ADMIN CONCEDES CHINESE INVESTMENTS IN FEDERAL RETIREMENT FUND ARE ‘UNFITTING’. Chinese users will be able to download the Kindle app...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy