ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Big Truck Summer in Roseville has returned to in-person for the first time in two years.

The free event has been held virtually over the past two years.

Utility vehicles and their drivers will be showcased with visitors getting a demonstration and a tour of the equipment.

It happens every Thursday of this month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Roseville’s Utility Exploration Park at 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.