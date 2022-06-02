Gold is back: Cleveland Cavaliers release modernized logos
CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled updated logos, which bring back a more classic gold and eliminate navy.Cleveland Browns sign David Njoku to 4-year contract extension
The brand refresh will be complete to start the 2022-2023 season. That means new Cavaliers Statement, Icon and Association Edition uniforms will be unveiled this summer.
The design project was led by Cavs creative director Daniel Arsham.
“For the generations of Cavs fans who have been on this journey, I understand the nostalgia certain team insignia’s have for them, so it was important to be respectful to where we have been as we look to the future. I believe we accomplished that,” Arsham said, in a news release on Thursday. “The future is exciting and our city and fan base have embraced this new generation of incredible young players. As we enter a new era of Cavs basketball it is time to give them a mark of their own.”
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0