Ames, IA

Construction to reduce traffic at busy Ames intersection

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMES, Iowa — A busy stretch of road will be reconstructed in Ames starting on Monday. The city says the southwest corner of the intersection of 13th Street and Duff Avenue will be reconstructed, pending...

www.kcci.com

KCCI.com

Repairs on railroad crossing in Clive causing frustration for drivers

CLIVE, Iowa — The city of Clive saysconstruction work on Northwest 86th Street is causing frustration for area businesses and drivers. Some drivers have been bypassing the detour by driving through the parking lot at Swanson and University Boulevard — but that won't continue. The entrance to the...
CLIVE, IA
KCCI.com

Repair work shuts down NW 86th St. and University Blvd. in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Construction is shutting down a busy Clive road. NW 86th Street will be closed at the railroad crossing south of University Boulevard for the next few weeks as construction crews replace severely damaged concrete around the railroad crossing. "This is a long overdue project," Assistant City...
CLIVE, IA
iheart.com

Drivers Reminded Of 86th Street Closure In Clive

(Clive, IA) -- Police in Clive are reminding drivers about the closure at the 86th Street railroad crossing. North and south traffic is blocked at NW 86th at University and Swanson Boulevards. There is limited access to local businesses. Drivers are encouraged to use 73rd Street or NW 100th while work continues thru mid-June. Police are reminding drivers not to try and slip thru the barricades or look thru shortcuts.
CLIVE, IA
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Ames, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Cars
Local
Iowa Traffic
Ames, IA
Cars
Ames, IA
Government
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Grimes fined $9K for wastewater pollution in creek

The city of Grimes has agreed to pay $9,000 for the elevated levels of pollutants that have been discharged from its aging wastewater treatment plant, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The pollution culminated most visibly last year with smelly, murky water in Little Beaver Creek, gray or black deposits along the stream […] The post Grimes fined $9K for wastewater pollution in creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GRIMES, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update

Phase 2 of the Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued this week. Paving of the crosswalk at the intersection of Salem and Howard has been completed, in addition to the installation of pavers on Salem. Lighting receptacles on Buxton complete, and all trees but one in Phase 1 area have been installed. Roadway paving on Howard towards Ashland has begun, and the paving of the curb on Howard has also started.
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

Dump truck, concrete mixer collide on I-35 in Ankeny

ANKENY, IOWA — Amazingly only minor injuries were reported following a scary crash involving two big trucks on I-35 in Ankeny on Wednesday. It happened around Noon in the northbound lanes near NE 36th Street. The Iowa State Patrol says a dump truck loaded with sand had a tire issue, causing the driver to lose […]
#Urban Construction#Americans
Axios Des Moines

Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

2 killed in wrong way crash on Hwy 163 in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, IOWA — A driver traveling in the wrong lane of Highway 163 caused a fatal accident on Thursday in Jasper County, authorities say. It happened just before 8:00 p.m. between Monroe and Prairie City. According to online reports, 79-year-old Dorothy Findlow was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway when her […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
greenecountynewsonline.com

City purchases dilapidated apartment building east of HyVee

The Jefferson city council is continuing its effort to reduce the number of derelict buildings. At its regular meeting May 24 the council approved a resolution to purchase the 1920 home at 307 N. Wilson Ave from John Copeland. The building had been converted into five apartments with a total living space of more than 4,000 square-feet.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election is just three days away

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are just three days away from the primary election in Iowa. County Auditor offices were open across the state today for in-person absentee voting. The Polk County Election office is closed tomorrow, but will be open for early voting on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Driver killed in Linn County single-vehicle crash identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have identified the person who died in the single vehicle crash in Linn County on Thursday. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Colby Stepanek, 32, of Fairfax, died in the crash. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Linn Johnson Road at...
KOEL 950 AM

The Best Donuts In America Might Be In Waterloo

Name a more perfect creation than a fried piece of dough with frosting or jelly in the center... Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day and to celebrate a compilation of some of the best donut spots in the country is out and one of them is pretty close to home!
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 2 dead in wrong-way head-on crash

MONROE, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol reports two people have died in a wrong-way head-on crash in Jasper County. The patrol reports at about 7:53 p.m., 79-year-old Dorthy Findlow, of Monroe, was driving the wrong way down Highway 163 near the Monroe exit. Troopers say Findlow's SUV hit...
MONROE, IA
KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Road Closure Begins On Monday

Dallas County motorists should be aware of a road closure that will begin next week. According to the Dallas County Roads Department beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, June 6th 130th Street between R Avenue and S Avenue will be closed for a section of concrete replacement. The road will reopen on Wednesday, June 8th at 5 p.m. but will be weather dependent.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

