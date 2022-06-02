Construction to reduce traffic at busy Ames intersection

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...

