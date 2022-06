President Biden wrote an op-ed this week entitled "My Plan for Fighting Inflation." The word "deficit" appears five times. The word "tariffs" never appears at all. Why it matters: Biden respects the independence of the Fed, and trusts Fed chair Jay Powell to engineer a soft landing with "stable, steady growth" that doesn't involve any kind of recession. But he seems unwilling to bring down prices by cutting the Trump-era tariffs that U.S. importers have to pay on a wide range of goods.

