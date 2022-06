When the Giants landed in Philadelphia on Sunday, the buzz around town was that Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be let go at any moment. It would have been awkward to do it with Gabe Kapler, also somewhat recently fired by the Phillies, back in town with a better team, but on Friday morning the Phillies finally made their move. Girardi was fired in the middle of his third season as Kapler's replacement, with the Phillies sitting at 22-29 after dropping two of three to the Giants. They are already 12 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO