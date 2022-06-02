ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut 12-year-old creates art kits to help people of all ages

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Phaire, 12, is a philanthropist and...

104-year-old Conn. woman's dream to hold penguin comes true

FARMINGTON, Conn. -- A centenarian in Connecticut proved you are never too old to check things off your bucket list.Bertha Komor, age 104, always wanted to hold a penguin, and this week, she did just that.Her caregivers teamed up with Twilight Wish Connecticut to make her dreams come true right at her home."I didn't expect this. It's wonderful," Komor said. "Just petting the penguin and seeing him close up."Komor was asked about her secret to a long, happy life and marriage. She said she hasn't figured that out yet.
Where to Go and What to Do in the Summer in Connecticut (2022)

Connecticut might be the third smallest state in the United States, but there is no shortage of fun and exciting things to do. This beautiful Nutmeg State has so much to offer that visitors are left wanting to keep coming back for more. Verdant landscapes marked by white picket fences, golden sandy beaches, sparkling lakes, and cascading waterfalls cover the state from end to end, wowing visitors with an abundance of natural beauty. The bigger cities of Connecticut offer a plethora of unique museums, theaters, and fine dining options for tourists, while the quaint little towns provide natural beauty, lush forests, charming shops, and waterfront cafes to indulge yourself.
i95 ROCK

The Best and Worst Public Restrooms of Connecticut

We've all experienced the horror of using an awful public bathroom, a dirty, cramped stall is my nightmare. Hey, as they say, $#it happens. I'll try to steer you in the right direction. I'm a lifelong Seinfeld fan, and I identify with Seinfeld character George Costanza's stance when it come...
Register Citizen

Data: CT hospitals treating more than 300 COVID-19 patients

A total of 329 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus Friday, according to state data. Though more than the 311 reported Thursday, it’s still 34 fewer patients receiving treatment for the virus in Connecticut hospitals since the previous week. However, hospitals are still seeing more patients than they did this time last month, state data shows.
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CDC Recommends Wearing Masks Indoors In These CT Counties

Mask mandates in Connecticut are being eased by federal health officials following the surge of new infections in early spring. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on mask-wearing to concentrate on COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and newly reported infections, leaving most of the state permitted to ditch their facial coverings.
Eater

An Eater’s Guide to the Connecticut Shoreline

As high temperatures and sticky humidity descend upon the East Coast each summer, residents start looking for places to escape the crowds, the smells, and the sweat. New Yorkers head to the Hamptons, Bostonians flood Cape Cod and Nantucket, and Rhode Islanders turn to Newport — but the popularity of these seaside refuges comes at a cost, literally. The prices in the Hamptons, Cape Cod, and Newport are sky-high during the peak season, and these buzzy hotspots can’t always deliver the soothing outdoor escapes and fresh seafood that made them popular in the first place.
milfordmirror.com

Father's Day brunches, dinners in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Looking to take Dad out for a special meal — or a meal combined with a unique experience? These Connecticut restaurants offer Father's Day events with pig roasts, steak dinners, lobster feasts, bourbon tastings, bowling and cigars. High...
fox61.com

Here's what's happening around Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of Pride Month and there are parades, festivals, and celebrations across the state!. Head here for a list of other events happening this weekend, including a race along the Farmington River and a family-friendly scavenger hunt!. The Galleries at WORK_SPACE in Manchester...
WBEC AM

Watch Out: Doing This in Massachusetts Hospitals is Illegal

We have been having a chuckle looking at some oddball Massachusetts laws that are still in effect today. Many of these laws don't make a whole lot of sense and it's hard to believe that they became laws in the first place. For example, three of the head-scratching Massachusetts laws we looked at include the following:
Comments / 0

