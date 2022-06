Tom Cruise participated in some strange moments during his decades of public life. As far as sheer weirdness goes, it’s tough to top the infamous couch-jumping incident on The Oprah Winfrey Show. These days, he tends to play things very safe — maybe not literally safe, because for Cruise playing it “safe” means HALO jumping out of a plane or driving a motorcycle off a cliff. But one does get the sense watching his modern action films that he is reluctant to bare his soul onscreen, or to do anything too bizarre or surreal. His performances take enormous physical risks, but not emotional ones.

