ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden Says He Didn’t Understand How Big An Effect Abbott Plant Shutdown Would Have On Baby Formula

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhZ70_0fyF3PmW00

(CNN) – President Joe Biden conceded Wednesday he didn’t understand how big of an effect the shutdown of an Abbott baby formula plant in Michigan and subsequent recalls would have on the baby formula supply until April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hy6e_0fyF3PmW00

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a meeting with White House officials and baby formula manufacturers, as part of the U.S. response to the ongoing baby formula shortage, in an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, U.S. June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

His admission came moments after formula manufacturers told him, during a White House roundtable on the crisis, that they knew immediately how bad the shortages could get. The White House has previously said it had been working on addressing the shortages since February.

Biden, responding to questions about how quickly the administration acted, claimed: “I don’t think anybody anticipated the impact of one facility — of the Abbott facility.” Abbott was not at Wednesday’s event.

“Once we learned of the extent of it and how broad it was, we kicked everything into gear,” he added.

Pressed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on the comments from manufacturers that they knew immediately what the impact would be, Biden responded: “They did, but I didn’t.”

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese worked to explain later Wednesday how the situation had devolved into the current crisis.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead,” Deese faulted Abbott Nutrition as too sluggish in coming to an agreement with the government on steps to reopen its plant, citing the delay as exacerbating the situation.

The top adviser said Biden had been informed of the looming problem once it became clear that Abbott’s facility would not come back online quickly, even though other officials inside the White House had been working on the issue earlier.

“It took too long for Abbott to agree to a consent decree, and once it was clear that that facility was not going to be able to come back online sooner, then it was clear we were going to have a more significant challenge,” Deese said.

“At that point, the President was informed, and he directed us to use all the available tools we had available to address them,” he said.

Multiple formula manufacturers said Wednesday during the roundtable that they immediately knew the effect the Abbott plant shutdown would have on formula supply.

At one point, the President asked Robert Cleveland, a senior vice president with Rickett, if the company was surprised that the Abbott closure had “this profound effect immediately.”

“No, sir, we were we were aware of the general impact that this would have,” Cleveland responded. “From the moment that that recall was announced we reached out immediately to retail partners like Target and Walmart to tell them this is what we think will happen.”

Cleveland said the company told retailers to order the inventory they had on hand and worked with them to push inventory in distribution centers to store shelves.

“And then of course, as the recall has gone on, more specific impacts have been felt. We’ve learned and adjusted to those as well,” Cleveland continued. “But no, we knew from the very beginning this would be a very serious event. I met early on with those CEOs, and they were there they were trying to figure out how they can move quickly.”

Representatives from ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt, Perrigo and Gerber attended the meeting virtually to update the administration on how they’d scaled up production.

Last month, Biden pushed back when asked if the administration should have reacted faster to the shortages, telling CNN’s Jeremy Diamond: “If we’d been better mind readers, I guess we could have.”

“But we moved as quickly as a problem became apparent to us,” the President continued, “and we have to move with caution as well as speed.”

Biden said it was important to “make sure what we’re getting is, in fact, first rate product that’s why the FDA has to go through the process.”

White House struggles to answer questions

Biden’s spokesperson struggled to answer questions on the crisis later on Wednesday afternoon.

The White House previously claimed the administration was working “24/7” on the problem since February when safety issues with Abbott formula products arose, which White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre continued to claim Wednesday despite the President’s comments moments before that he wasn’t aware of the seriousness until April.

“We’ve been working on this issue since day one of the recall,” she told reporters during a press briefing. “The recall happened on February 17. On February 18, USDA issued detailed guidance to states on how to seek waivers in their WIC programs.”

She added that other manufacturers had stepped up production, which she claimed, “wouldn’t happen without the work that we have done for the last three months.”

Pressed by CNN on why the President didn’t know how serious the issue was — even when multiple manufacturers said they did — Jean-Pierre repeated that the administration had “been working on this issue from day one since the recall.”

“What you hear from the President is his frustration with the issue itself, with American families having to deal with and what they’re going through,” she said.

Asked if someone failed to inform the President fully, Jean-Pierre said she hasn’t spoken to him about those comments yet.

“I know that he just said that a few moments ago, so I would have to … to talk to him about the April date,” she said. “But what I can tell you is what he has seen, and this I know for certain, is that seeing the empty shelves is unacceptable.”

Asked if the administration response would have been different if the President knew how serious things were before April, Jean-Pierre responded she was “not saying when the President knew or didn’t know … I know he spoke to that himself. So, I’m gonna let that stand.”

Once again pressed on if the President was unaware of the “around the clock” work, she seemed to admit that was possible.

“I mean, the President has multiple issues crises at the moment,” Jean-Pierre responded. “When he walked into the administration, he talked about the multiple crises that we needed to deal with as a country.”

At one point, Jean-Pierre seemed to change tactics, saying she hadn’t heard the President’s comments.

“You’re asking me to confirm something,” she said, “and I mean, I was in my office. I did not actually hear what the President said.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘They did, but I didn’t’: Biden denies baby formula makers’ claim shortage was expected in awkward joint briefing

President Joe Biden has said that he wasn’t made aware of the baby formula shortage crisis until April, but industry leaders said they raised the alarm two months earlier. During a joint briefing on Wednesday, the senior vice president at baby formula manufacturer Reckitt, Robert Cleveland, said that “we knew from the very beginning that this would be a very serious event”. Mr Biden and five baby formula executives laid out differing timelines during the virtual event hosted at the White House to discuss the administration’s work to boost formula production. Following reports of unsanitary conditions, the crisis began...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

First shipments of Operation Fly Formula won’t go to stores, Biden official says

The first shipment of the White House's Operation Fly Formula won't immediately go to store shelves but will instead be delivered to facilities in areas with the most need. The first flight delivered 132 pallets of baby formula to Indianapolis on Sunday, providing enough of the product to feed 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers for one week, according to government officials. However, none of that initial shipment will go to stores right away. Instead, it will be distributed to hospitals, doctors' offices, healthcare facilities, and pharmacies in areas where "needs are most acute," a Biden administration official told CNN.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Biden to get supply update from infant formula producers

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will convene a virtual roundtable with producers of infant formula to get updates on the industry’s efforts to ramp up supplies to address a national shortage. The U.S. has been dealing with a baby formula shortage due to a...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. needs more baby formula makers, Biden tells manufacturers

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met with major infant formula manufacturers on Wednesday, and suggested their ranks should grow, as his administration presses ahead with efforts to boost imported supplies to help ease a nationwide shortage. "We need more new entrants in the infant formula market," Biden said during a virtual meeting with executives from ByHeart, Bubs Australia (BUB.AX), Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT.L), Perrigo Company (PRGO.N) and Nestle SA's (NESN.S) Gerber.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden’s baby formula shortage

“We don't have a food shortage problem,” then-candidate Joe Biden said just months after the COVID pandemic began in May 2020. “We have a leadership problem.”. Now that he is president, however, Biden is singing a different tune. Asked if he should have taken steps to address the nation’s baby formula shortages sooner, Biden replied, "If we had been better mind readers, I guess we could have.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Brian Deese
Fox News

Biden says 33 million more baby formula bottles headed to US

President Biden on Friday announced his administration had secured 33 million bottles of safe infant formula from Nestlé. In an announcement via Twitter, the president shared that, "over 127 million bottles of safe infant formula are heading to U.S. shelves as soon as possible." The announcement comes amid a...
POTUS
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy