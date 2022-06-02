ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Live: New details to be released following mass shooting in Tulsa

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H73sV_0fyF36LC00

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities will be releasing more information about a deadly mass shooting at a medical complex in Tulsa.

On Wednesday evening, officials say a gunman went to the Saint Francis Hospital campus and headed to the complex’s Natalie Building, located near 61st St. and Yale Ave.

On Thursday, officials scheduled a news conference Thursday morning at 10:15 CDT to release more information about the shooting. The news conference will be shown in the player above.

Officers arrived at the scene just four minutes after the initial 911 call, and could hear gunshots coming from the building.

“Officers who arrived were hearing shots in the building and that‘s what directed them to the second floor,” Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said.

Police went to the second floor, where an orthopedic center is located, and found the bodies of the victims and the suspect.

In all, officials say four victims and the suspect were found dead at the medical complex.

The suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was armed with a rifle and a handgun.

Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg also said that multiple people were wounded, saying the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYcdi_0fyF36LC00
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Wednesday’s shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Health System happened the same week that families in Uvalde, Texas, began burying the dead from the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals

On Thursday, officials scheduled a news conference to release more information about the shooting. The news conference will be shown in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Sports
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Funerals#School Shooting#St Francis#Violent Crime#Kfor#Tulsa Police Department#Tulsa World#Ap
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy