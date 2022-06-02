ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Darius Hill Crushes a Homer in First Pitch He Sees in AAA

By Schuyler Callihan
The former Mountaineer is making an impact early with the Iowa Cubs.

Outfielder Darius Hill was drafted in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Chicago Cubs after putting together a rock-solid career at West Virginia.

He was a career .300 hitter and in his final season in a Mountaineer uniform, he hit .315 with 6 home runs, 41 RBI, and 4 stolen bases. Hill left West Virginia as the record holder for career doubles with 79.

Over the past couple of years, Hill has ascended through the Cubs minor league system quickly and was recently promoted to AAA Iowa, making him one call away from the big leagues. On the first pitch of his first at-bat in AAA, Hill sent one flying over the fence for a home run.

In 44 games at the AA level this season, Hill hit .308 with 6 home runs and 18 RBI.

