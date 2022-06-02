ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Deion Sanders Elite Camp: Class of 2023 prospects to watch

By Steven J. Gaither
 3 days ago

The second annual Deion Sanders Elite Camp will be held on Friday, in Jackson, Mississippi. It is a chance for high school prospects to get instruction and coaching, but also looks from college coaches.

HBCU football recruiting is hotter than it has ever been, and the camp will draw in coaches from all over, including other HBCUs. Here are some of the prospects to keep an eye on before, during and after the camp which will take place on Friday night at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jacobe Robinson
Jacobe Robinson is already committed to Boston College , but he’s still coming to Deion Sanders Elite camp. He’s listed as a quarterback by 247Sports.com — and rated the 31st best in his class — but he could also get some looks at receiver according to our sources. His brother, Jamal, will be attending the camp as well.

Ethan Crawford
Ethan Crawford is a 6’0, 195 pound quarterback from Tuscaloosa, AL. He’s currently listed as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, rated as the 57th best quarterback in his class and the 38th best player in the state of Alabama per its 247Sports Composite rating. Crawford currently holds six FBS offers, ranging from Southern Miss and Georgia State to Power Five programs like Tennessee and Maryland.

Luke Rucker was recently offered by Bethune-Cookman.



Luke Rucker
Luke Rucker is a 6’2, 190 pound quarterback from Sanford Florida. The Seminole, HS quarterback is listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports — the 97th rated quarterback in his class and 210th best prospect in the state according to that site. He already has a handful of offers — including Bethune-Cookman — but Florida Atlantic appears to be after him pretty heavily. He recently attended the HBCU mega camp in Florida which featured FAMU and B-CU as well as Edward Waters University.

Jai Hundley
Jai Hundley is a 5’9, 195 pound running back out of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He’s currently listed as a three-star back by 247Sports — the 90th ranked running back in his class and the 53rd best prospect in Tennessee. He currently has four offers, including one from JSU’s SWAC rival Alabama A&M.

Jaden Milliner-Jones
Jaden Milliner-Jones is a 5’11 safety/rover from Desoto (TX) High School. He’s listed as a mid-level three-star prospect by 247 Sports, but could definitely help his stock with a good performance in Jackson. He’s ranked as the 79th best safety in his class and the 147th best player in the state by 247 Sports.  He currently holds more than a dozen offers, ranging from Sam Houston State and a several G5 schools to schools like Georgia Tech.

Elijah Rogers
Elijah Rogers is a 6’1, 190 pound athlete from Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Rated as a three-star by 247Sports, he’s the 93rd rated athlete in his class. He already has offers from an ACC school (Georgia Tech) as well as an SEC school (South Carolina). JSU’s SWAC rival Alabama A&M has offered him as well

Trey Wilson
Trey Wilson is a 6’3, 240 pound edge player from Bell High School in Hurst, Texas. He’s currently listed as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, rated as the 42nd best player at his position and the 78th best player in Texas overall by the website. He currently holds offers from two FCS schools — Stephen F. Austin and Morgan State. But he’s been getting looks from FBS squads as well.

Kyle McNulty
Kyle Mcnulty is a 6’4, 180 pound wide receiver out of Bay Minette, AL. Currently listed as a three-star by 247Sports, he’s ranked as the 186th best receiver in his class and the 42nd best prospect in his state. He’s currently got over a dozen offers, including a recent one from Wake Forest of the ACC as well as ULM, Southern Miss and others.

Elias Cloy
Elias Cloy is an interior offensive lineman from Alpharetta, GA. He doesn’t have any stars, but he does have a flurry of offers. That includes JSU’s SWAC rivals Alabama State and Grambling State as well as other FCS squads like Harvard, FBS squads like Liberty, East Carolina and Arkansas State and even Georgia Tech of the ACC.

Ricky Fulton
Ricky Fulton is a 5’6, 170 pound running back from Thomasville, GA. He doesn’t have any stars yet, but he does have an offer from Florida Atlantic in his back pocket, and has received looks from several FCS programs, including JSU. Could this be “Big Ricky” that Deion Sanders has been looking for?

Omarion Blakes
Omarion Blakes is a 5’11, 175 pound wide receiver from Shaw, Mississippi. A three-star prospect, Blakes is rated as the nation’s No. 150 receiver and the state’s No. 19 prospect by 247Sports. He’s got heavy FBS interest, including an offer from Mississippi State. Alcorn State has also offered him.

HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

