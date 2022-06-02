ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Top 14 Things To Do Around Sheboygan This Weekend

By Ben Olson
wxerfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weekend Whassup for Friday, 6/3/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 14 things happening around Sheboygan!. The SCIO Farmer’s Market’s opening weekend of the season is tomorrow (Saturday)! The market makes fresh, native produce and products available directly from farmers to residents every Wednesday and Saturday from 8-1...

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Expanded Fair Food Festival to take place in Beaver Dam Saturday

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Fairground will be open to the public Saturday during the Fair Food Festival, the Dodge County Fair Association announced Wednesday. The event, set to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., will feature a variety of vendors, food trucks, live music, and kid-friendly activities.
BEAVER DAM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Summer concert series returns to Appleton’s Jones Park

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday kicked off the summer concert series in Appleton. It was the first of 13 Thursday night concert events planned throughout the summer. The concert series is back in Jones Park this year. It was moved last year because of COVID-19, but organizers say the space at Jones Park gives people room to spread out.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Changes Coming To Lincoln Park Zoo

The City of Manitowoc continues to work with the Lincoln Park Zoological Society to maintain the zoo at its’ highest level. With that in mind, Parks and Recreation Division Manager Curtis Hall said the two entities partnered to complete a Master Plan last year. One of the priorities was...
MANITOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

No bids received to fill Regner Park pond

WEST BEND — The West Bend Public Works Committee will meet to review Regner Park Beach renovations during their meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 6:25 p.m. on Monday. According to a press release from the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, there have been no bids...
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Art#Top 14#Kohler Andrae State Park#Performing Arts#Point#Youth Sailing Center#The Coast Guard#Yacht Club
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/3/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday

Taycheedah Man Charged With Making Terrorist Threat. A 72-year-old Taycheedah man has been charged for allegedly threatening to shoot Wisconsin legislators if they pass a law that would allow school teachers and administrators to be armed. James Stearns (pictured) made his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court yesterday on a charge of Terrorist Threat-Interruption of Government Operations. He posted a $4,000 cash bond and will be back in court for a preliminary hearing July 29th. The threat was made in two emails at the end of May-one sent to a radio talk show host and the other was sent to a Wisconsin legislator. In one of the emails Stearns said he would purchase a gun, the most powerful he could purchase, and go to Madison and shoot as many of the people who vote for this law as he could before someone shoots him. District Attorney Eric Toney says, “Political disagreement is healthy but we will never tolerate threats of violence whether directed at our schools, students, government, groups, or individuals in our community.”
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Frank’s show group to visit Green Bay pub history

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay will present the new comedy musical, “Baxters – Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” starting next week at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay. Info: meyertheatre.org. Performances are at 7:30...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Work Begins Soon in Downtown Manitowoc Street Changeover

While the official changeover of the downtown Manitowoc streets to two-way traffic is a little ways off, work will begin rather soon. We spoke with Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels, who explained that crews will begin reconfiguring several intersections in preparation for the changeover. The first of the three intersections is...
MANITOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI

June 3, 2022 – Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to...
HARTFORD, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Body Recovered in Lake Michigan Near Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Manitowoc police say a man’s body was recovered in Lake Michigan after a five-hour search. Crews were dispatched to the area of the Baymont Inn, 101 Maritime Drive, at 12:47 p.m. for a report of a man who was struggling to swim. His body was recovered at around 5:50 p.m.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

10 displaced in house fire on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire displaced two adults and eight children from their home on Saturday. Firefighters responded to reports of flames coming from the second floor of a single-family home on the 900 block of Elmore Street at around 12:20 p.m., according to a media release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc Lake home sells for $6.7M

OCONOMOWOC LAKE — Unique style. Beautiful views. Pristine waters. The attributes of a lake home at 4475 Sawyer Road in Oconomowoc Lake got one Oconomowoc couple so excited that they bought the home for $6.7 million before it even went on the market. Jon Spheeris, owner of Coldwell Banker...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

House fire in Fond du Lac kills 2 pets

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in Fond du Lac on Friday evening took the lives of two pets. Just after 6 p.m. on June 4, the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was notified of a house fire on Gillett Street. The fire was quickly brought under control but not before extensive damage had occurred to the kitchen area.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WISN

Waukesha County dog rescue needs volunteers

HARTLAND, Wis. — With the workforce shortage hitting many businesses. it makes sense that places that rely on volunteers would also be facing challenges. A call for help went out this week on social media from a Hartland-based dog rescue. The founder says the number of volunteers limits how...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Sheboygan Area School District Commencement Set For June 11

The long-standing tradition of gathering for Sheboygan high school graduation at Vollrath Bowl is just over a week away for the Class of ‘22. Seniors from Central, Etude, North, South, and George Warriner High Schools will “walk the bowl” and receive their diplomas during ceremonies that begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11th, and it’s expected that their friends and families will fill the park to celebrate with them – that’s assuming the weather cooperates. If it doesn’t, the start time could be shifted, or the entire event could be moved to Sunday the 12th. Any changes would be posted to the Sheboygan Area School District’s website homepage.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Just Prune June’: What to know as ‘No Mow May’ ends

(WFRV) – Now that May is over, it is time to resume yard work as usual. ‘No Mow May’ was a conservation initiative in which a handful of northeast Wisconsin cities took part, including Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, and De Pere. During the month of May foraging resources...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Here’s why the opening of Legion Pool was pushed back one week:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Those looking to cool off at De Pere’s Legion Pool will have to wait an additional week. The scheduled opening date was June 11, but a mechanical issue has pushed the opening date back to June 18. There was no information on what the mechanical issue was.
DE PERE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy