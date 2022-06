When the pandemic kept all of us from dining out, restaurants changed their menus and business models, and many of us ordered out to support our favorite places or to get a break from cooking. But as we continued carrying out and ordering delivery long after dining rooms had reopened, many of us also discovered that truly enjoying restaurant food at home requires a little planning and strategy. A good takeout meal can anchor a date night or even a small gathering—or it can be an expensive, lukewarm mess. We’re here to help make sure your next order doesn’t turn into the latter.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO