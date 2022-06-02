ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Stabbing suspect leads BPD on chase, drives off road

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 3 days ago
UPDATE (9:19 AM): The Bakersfield Police Department identified Rodney Bagsby, 43, of Bakersfield, as the suspect in a stabbing and vehicle chase that ended after he drove his vehicle off the road.

Police said before the chase happened, Bagsby briefly exited the vehicle, brandished a knife at officers and made statements that he would not be going back to prison and officers would have to kill him before re-entering his vehicle and leading officers on a short vehicle chase.

BPD said Bagsby is in critical condition and at the conclusion of his medical treatment he will be arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and felony evading.

The Bakersfield Police Department said a stabbing suspect led police on a short chase Wednesday night and ended up driving off the road.

Police said officers received reports of a stabbing at about 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 19th Street. The stabbing victim is currently being treated for moderate injuries, said BPD.

The suspect led police on a chase in the area of Panorama Drive and River Boulevard, said BPD.

A short time later, police say the suspect drove off the road near the bluffs.

According to BPD, the suspect suffered moderate to major injuries.

