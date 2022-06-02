ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle caught shushing young royals at Queen’s Jubilee with Prince Harry

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yr7K5_0fyEz3f100

Sometimes it’s best to keep quiet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen shushing young royals at the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations on Thursday.

The couple — who notoriously quit royal life back in January 2020 — have returned to the UK for their first joint public appearance since they trashed the royal family in an infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey 14 months ago.

Meghan, 40, was seen playfully placing a finger to her lips inside Buckingham Palace, telling the Queen’s great-granddaughters Savannah Phillips, 11, Isla Phillips, 10, Mia Tindall, 8 and Lena Tindall, 3, to stay silent.

Harry, 37, was soon pictured making the exact same gesture.

Meanwhile, the couple were later pictured chatting with the Queen’s cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9Mj2_0fyEz3f100
Meghan, 40, was seen playfully placing a finger to her lips as she mingled with the Queen’s great-granddaughters Savannah Phillips, 11, Isla Phillips, 10, Mia Tindall, 8 and Lena Tindall, 3.
Kelvin Bruce/GoffPhotos.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mHHZ_0fyEz3f100
Harry, 37, was also seen making the exact same gesture as he clowned around with the kids inside Buckingham Palace.
© Kelvin Bruce
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoCsY_0fyEz3f100
Markle appeared to be in high spirits, despite the potentially awkward family reunion.
Kelvin Bruce/GoffPhotos.com

Markle went all put for her highly-anticipated return, wearing an off-the-shoulder dress and an eye-catching sunhat complete with a giant bow.

However, the LA native was noticeably not invited to watch a military flyover event on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Instead, senior members of the royal family — including the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton — greeted an adoring public from the balcony for the photo op.

It’s a potentially awkward family reunion for Markle and Harry, who likely haven’t seen many members of the family since their TV tell-all with Oprah.

Snubbed: The LA native was noticeably not present to watch a military flyover event on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Kelvin Bruce/GoffPhotos.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jk1BG_0fyEz3f100
Markle and Harry were later pictured chatting with the Queen’s cousin Prince Edward.
Kelvin Bruce/GoffPhotos.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvpI2_0fyEz3f100
No Meghan and Harry! Senior members of the royal family — including the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton — greeted an adoring public from the balcony for the photo op.
Getty Images

During that sensational sit-down, the aggrieved couple leveled accusations of racism at one unnamed member of the royal family, saying there were “concerns about how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be.

Meanwhile, Markle claimed she was silenced by employees of the family and claimed sister-in-law Kate made her cry during a tiff about wedding outfits ahead of her wedding to Harry.

It’s unclear whether the two women have had any contact since the bombshell interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lg6QZ_0fyEz3f100
It’s a potentially awkward family reunion for Markle and Harry, who likely haven’t seen many members of the family since their TV tell-all with Oprah.
Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File

