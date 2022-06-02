Winklevoss twins’ Gemini slashes 10% of staff during cryptocurrency crash

Crypto winter is coming.

The Winklevoss twins’ cryptocurrency trading hub Gemini is slashing staff for the first time since the firm was founded in the latest sign of turmoil related to the recent plunge in crypto prices.

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss – best known for their infamous legal spat with their former Harvard college classmate and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg – informed Gemini staffers of the cuts in a companywide memo Thursday in which they admitted that digital currencies were in “the contraction phase,” known colloquially as the “crypto winter.”

The layoffs will impact about 10% of Gemini’s overall workforce. The company — which has offices in New York, Chicago and Portland, Ore. — has about 1,000 employees, according to it’s LinkedIn page.

The digital currency stalwarts cited difficulties related to “current macroeconomic and geopolitical turmoil” for forcing them to slash jobs for the first since they founded Gemini in 2014.

The Winklevoss twins said the market is currently in a “crypto winter.” AP

The landing page for Gemini, created by the Winklevoss twins in 2015. gemini.com

“To that end, we have asked team leaders to ensure that they are focused only on products that are critical to our mission and assess whether their teams are right-sized for the current, turbulent market conditions that are likely to persist for some time,” the twins said in the memo, which was published on Gemini’s website .

Bitcoin and other leading crypto tokens have plunged in value in recent months as investors respond to volatile market conditions by dumping their riskier assets. Cryptocurrencies and high-growth tech stocks have been hit particularly hard as the Federal Reserve moves forward with its plan to tighten monetary policy.

Bitcoin was trading below $30,000 as of Thursday morning – down sharply from the all-time high of $69,000 achieved last November. The downturn has resulted in sharp losses for crypto billionaires as well as retail investors who invested their savings in the sector.

The Winklevoss twins said laid-off workers will be informed of their “separation package and healthcare benefits” during an “individual conversation” on Thursday. Gemini closed its physical offices and will hold the meetings remotely.

The company will hold an all-hands meeting on Friday to discuss the layoffs and Gemini’s long-term outlook.

“Today is a tough day, but one that will make Gemini better over the long run,” the memo said. “Constraint is the mother of innovation and difficult times are a forcing function for focus, which is critical to the success of any startup.”

Gemini representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.

Gemini isn’t the only cryptocurrency platform impacted by the recent market slump. Last month, Coinbase revealed it would slow its hiring plans , despite initially aiming to “to triple the size of the company” in 2022.

As The Post reported, Coinbase representatives said the company has no current plans to conduct layoffs.