Two or three drinks every day could put your liver in danger. Using proteomics and machine learning, researchers now present a revolutionary tool to predict whether an individual has alcohol-related liver disease and if an individual patient is at risk of disease progression. In comparison to the current state-of-the-art clinical tests, this tool is non-invasive and just as accurate, if not superior. The study has been published in Nature Medicine and is a collaborative effort between the Max Planck Institute (MPI) of Biochemistry, Germany and the Novo Nordisk Foundation (NNF) Center for Protein Research (CPR) at the University of Copenhagen and the University of Southern Denmark.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO