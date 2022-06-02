ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikki Lane Announces First Album In Five Years, ‘Denim & Diamonds,’ Drops Lead Single “First High”

By Casey Young
 3 days ago
JODY DOMINGUE

Nikki Lane is back with some brand new music.

Her new album, Denim & Diamonds, is set to be released on September 23rd and was produced by Joshua Homme.

It’s the first new record she’s put out in five years, the follow up to her stellar 2017 Highway Queen album. She’s kept busy during that period, though, as she collaborated with her friend and alt pop star Lana Del Rey on Chemtrails Over the Country Club record just last year.

Featuring a 10-song tracklist, Nikki released the lead single, “First High,” today. All about all those elusive “firsts” we experience as teenagers that feel like the most exciting and electrifying things in the world, she takes us through some of her memories, like her first kiss and cigarette.

She says the song was inspired by all of those things in the context of a small town on a hot summer day… when the heat often got the best of her and the inhibition went out the window:

“This song is about chasing that feeling of the first roller coaster, the first drag of a cigarette, that first kiss. Those moments are harder to come by the older we get, yet only get better each time.

The video captures that feeling of being young in a small town on a summer day, and the lack of inhibition that came with it.”

Of course, Nikki has a unique sound and is never afraid to push the boundaries and say what she wants, so this album promises to be another fantastic project from the South Carolina native.

And I already have “First High” on repeat…

Denim & Diamonds tracklist:

1.First High

2. Denim & Diamonds

3. Faded

4. Born Tough

5. Try Harder

6. Good Enough

7. Live/Love

8. Black Widow

9. Pass It Down

10. Chimayo

Stereogum

Nikki Lane – “First High” (Prod. Josh Homme)

The veteran alt-country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane hasn’t released an album since 2017’s Highway Queen, but she’s been showing up on this site a lot lately thanks to her association with Lana Del Rey. (Lane co-wrote Del Rey’s song “Breaking Up Slowly,” and they performed together at the Stagecoach Festival last month.) Today, Lane has announced a new album called Denim & Diamonds, which she recorded with Queens Of Stone Age leader Josh Homme producing.
MUSIC
NME

Cat Power shares cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘You Got The Silver’

Cat Power has shared a cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic hit, ‘You Got The Silver’ – listen to it below. The song featured on The Stones’ 1969 album ‘Let It Bleed’ and was the band’s first song to feature Keith Richards on lead vocals. A Mick Jagger version was also recorded, but the band released Richards’ version on the album.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ronnie Dunn Releases Tracklist For ‘100 Proof Neon,’ Featuring His Own Version Of Triston Marez’s “Where The Neon Lies”

Oh I’m pumped for this album. Ronnie Dunn has been teasing his upcoming solo album, 100 Proof Neon, for awhile now. Back a few months ago he dropped the lead single, a honky tonker called “Broken Neon Hearts,” and also revealed during an appearance on our Whiskey Riff Raff podcast that the album would feature a duet with Parker McCollum, a song we now know is called “Road to Abilene.”
MUSIC
CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements

Well there goes pretty much the only reason I would go to CMA Fest. The festival announced this afternoon that Alan Jackson will no longer be performing at CMA Fest. The country music legend was originally scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. No reason was given for Alan’s absence, but he revealed last year that he was suffering from a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which is making performing harder and harder. Of course Alan […] The post CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
On This Date: Alan Jackson And Jimmy Buffett Team Up For “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”

There ain’t a person on this planet who doesn’t recognize Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett’s certified banger, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”. It’s the perfect song when it comes to beach drinkin’, day drinkin’, hell maybe even Monday afternoon office drinkin, but no matter what, you can’t physically listen to the song without picturing yourself at a beach bar pounding some tequila like there’s no tomorrow.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (6/3/22)

Happy Friday. This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Colby Acuff, Shane Smith & The Saints, Sunny Sweeney with Paul Cauthen, Chatham Rabbits, Mario Flores, Brent Cobb, Sierra Ferrell, Wade Bowen, Pat Green, Chris Young, Megan Moroney, Logan Mize, Nikki Lane, Easton Corbin, and more. Turn it up, tell your friends, and as always, make sure to subscribe to the official Whiskey Riff Channel for more great country music playlists. Listen on […] The post Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (6/3/22) first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Variety

Panic! At The Disco Return With New Single, Unveil Track List for ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Panic! At the Disco has debuted new music for the first time since 2018, releasing the first single from their forthcoming seventh studio album, “Viva Las Vengeance” due August 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. The eponymous title track is an anthemic and upbeat kick-off to the band’s long-awaited new era. The song also received a video supplement, directed by frequent Panic collaborator Brendan Walter (“High Hopes”). In announcing the forthcoming project, the band shared that “Viva Las Vengeance” is a “cinematic musical journey about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing...
MUSIC
Keith Whitley Released The Final Album Of His Lifetime, ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes,’ 34 Years Ago Today

Keith Whitley is finally being honored with a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame with the 2022 class. Though he was gone way too soon, his incredible music left a huge mark on the industry, and there will never be another one like him. Some even argue that hadn’t he passed away so young, we’d be talking about him as the King of Country Music, and not George Strait.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Icona Pop and Charli XCX Still Don’t Care on 10th Anniversary Remix of ‘I Love It’

Click here to read the full article. Icona Pop and Charli XCX have reunited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their inescapable 2012 hit, “I Love It.” Ahead of the song’s official anniversary — June 14 — the Swedish duo and British pop star released “I Love It (I Don’t Care 2022 Re-Edit),” which was remixed by the Swedish producers, Osrin and Ellis. The new version contains all the uproarious energy of the original song while deepening the synths and giving them some much wubbier textures.  “We are so proud of what we have achieved with ‘I Love It’ over these past...
MUSIC
