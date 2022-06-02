USFL Week 8 Best Bets, Lines, Future Odds

Bets and analysis for Week 8 of the USFL, plus updated future odds.

USFL fans only have three weeks left of the regular season, allowing bettors a more focused look at the clubs that will most likely advance to the playoffs. After earning victories this past week, Birmingham and New Jersey clinched two of the four potential playoff spots. Through seven weeks of action on the gridiron, we still only have one undefeated team (Birmingham) accompanied by three teams above the .500 mark (New Jersey, New Orleans and Philadelphia).



Bettors find favorites holding the edge overall, posting a 20-8 Straight-Up (SU -71%) and 15-13 Against the Spread (ATS -54%) mark. Meanwhile, in the totals markets offered by oddsmakers, overs have now taken over the advantage through 28 games (16-12; 57%).



The kicking game continues to improve as the eight clubs are now 77-for-112 (69%) combined in field goals over the 28 games. However, we should note that teams have made significant progress in the kicking game over the last month of action, hitting 56 of 72 (77.7%) field goals.



Regarding special teams on overall two-point conversions, teams have converted 7-of-15 (46.6%) attempts through seven weeks of action. Upon a deeper dive, we find that since Week 5, fans have only seen a total of four two-point attempts (1-of-4) by all clubs combined. Thus far, USFL fans have seen only one team (Philadelphia Stars, Week 2) attempt and successfully convert a three-point extra try following a touchdown.

Odds to Win 2022 USFL Championship

Birmingham Stallions +150

New Jersey Generals +200

New Orleans Breakers +250

Philadelphia Stars +600

Tampa Bay Bandits +1500

Michigan Panthers +10000

Pittsburgh Maulers +10000

Week 8 USFL Lines

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals

Date : Friday June 3, 2022 / 8 p.m. EST

Records : PIT (1-6 SU; 3-4 ATS) / NJ (6-1 SU; 4-3 ATS)

Spread : NJ -8.5

Moneyline : NJ -500 / PIT +310

Total : 41.5

TV : USA

STEAM : NJ from 7.5 to -8.5

New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions

Date : Saturday, June 4, 2022 / 12 p.m. EST

Records : NO (5-2 SU; 4-3 ATS) / BIRM (7-0 SU; 6-1 ATS)

Spread : BIRM -3

Moneyline : BIRM -188 / NO +138

Total : 44.5

TV : FOX

STEAM : NO +3.5 to NO +3

Michigan Panthers vs Philadelphia Stars

Date : Sunday, June 4, 2022 / 12 p.m. EST

Records : MICH (1-6 SU; 2-5 ATS) / PHI (4-3 SU; 4-3 ATS)

Spread : Philadelphia -5.5

Moneyline : PHI -250 / MICH +188

Total : 47.5

TV : Fox

STEAM : Total 46 up to 47.5

Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

Date : Sunday, June 5, 2022 / 4 p.m. EST

Records : TB (3-4 SU; 3-4 ATS) / HOU (1-6 SU; 3-4 ATS)

Spread : Tampa Bay -4.5

Moneyline : TB -250 / HOU +188

Total : 44.5

TV : Peacock

STEAM : HOU +6.5 to HOU +4.5



*Please note ALL games this week will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama*

Week 8 Respected USFL Plays

New Jersey -8.5

Respected money in Las Vegas has invested in New Jersey, a squad that has surrendered the fewest points (118 /16.9 ppg). After losing their opening game of the season to Birmingham (the only undefeated team), the Generals have ripped off six consecutive wins and clinched a spot in the playoffs. New Jersey, who possesses a league-best ground game (165.9 rushing yards per game), has scored a league-high 13 rushing touchdowns. On Friday evening, the Generals will face a Pittsburgh defense that owns the worst rush defense surrendering 163.0 rushing yards per game and the second-worst passing defense, allowing 185.9 passing yards per game. Respected money is fading a team that has lost consecutive games by double-digits thanks to possessing the worst offense in the USFL, scoring a paltry 13.1 points per game. The Generals will roll to their seventh win of the season in Week 8. Lay the wood.

Houston +4.5

Respected money’s second wager in Week 8 involves backing a team that has not played as bad as their 1-6 record may indicate. The Houston Gamblers benched quarterback Clayton Thorson last week and will now roll with backup Kenji Baha, who may spark some life into a team that has covered the spread in two of its last three games. The Tampa Bay Bandits, who came into the season with high hopes, are one of the biggest disappointments in the USFL this season as quarterback Jordan Ta’amu is playing behind arguably the worst offensive line in the league. Ta’amu, who had immense success in the XFL, has been sacked a league-high 15 times in seven games. The wiseguys in the desert are grabbing the points with an underdog who continues to show heart despite being eliminated from playoff contention.



USFL RECORD : 6-6 ATS

USFL BEST BET : 4-2 ATS

USFL EXOTICS : 0-1

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

