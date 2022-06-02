Falcon FD on scene of working fire near Dodge Road

The Falcon Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire located near Dodge Road.

According to the department, there is heavy smoke in the area.

The department also said this is an outbuilding and there have been no injuries. No animals have been involved.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.

_____

