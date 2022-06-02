ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City recognizes National Police Week

Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
Mayor Foster Senn recently signed a proclamation naming May 11-17 as National Police Week in the City of Newberry. Pictured, from left to right – Matthew Metz, Niele Andrews, Kevin Goodman, Foster Senn, Jason Stuhr and Michael Kennedy. Courtesy photo

Mayor Foster Senn recently signed a proclamation naming May 11-17 as National Police Week in the City of Newberry. Pictured, from left to right – Matthew Metz, Niele Andrews, Kevin Goodman, Foster Senn, Jason Stuhr and Michael Kennedy.

