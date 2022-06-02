ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders CB Nate Hobbs named one of the league's best slot cornerbacks

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdDQ4_0fyEwVeZ00

Not only did Nate Hobbs make the roster as a Day 3 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he also won a starting job in Week 1. Hobbs was the team’s opening day starter in the slot and he never gave up that job.

He was fantastic in the slot for the Raiders and improved nearly every game. But where does he rank among the best slot defenders in the league?

In a recent article by Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus, he wrote about the top ten slot cornerbacks in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. Hobbs made the list, coming in at No. 8. Here is what Treash had to say about the second-year cornerback from Illinois:

“The former fifth-round pick came from Illinois, where he played over 2,100 snaps on the outside compared to just 155 in the slot. After impressing in the slot during camp, he was given the starting job and went on to lead the NFL in coverage grade for the entire season.

The Raider brings explosiveness and aggressive play to the field and has been productive as a blitzer — he produced nine pressures on 20 rushes last year.”

Hobbs will likely play in the slot again during the 2022 season, but don’t be surprised if they use him more on the outside. He’s arguably their best defensive back on the roster and he could be in for an even bigger role this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#The League#Cornerbacks#American Football#Pro Football Focus
Yardbarker

Broncos Release Key Update on New OLB Randy Gregory

Randy Gregory is about three months removed from accepting a $70 million free-agent contract from the Denver Broncos, and likely just as long until the former Cowboy makes his orange-and-blue debut. Gregory underwent surgery in March to correct longstanding shoulder discomfort. The arthroscopic procedure, centered around his rotator cuff, was...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 2023 prospect includes UNC in his final five

A key target for UNC basketball has listed his top-5 schools and included the Tar Heels in the list. 2023 five-star forwardMatas Buzelis announced his list on Thursday that surely made UNC coaches and fans happy. His list includes UNC, Kentucky, Florida State, Wake Forest and G-League Ignite. Buzelis has exploded on the recruiting scene this spring and continues to be a focal point for many top programs around the country. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class. Buzelis dished on his finalists with On3.com, and made it known that the Tar Heels have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on becoming an NFL head coach: 'I've just got to go get it'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eric Bieniemy acknowledged his disappointment over failing to get an NFL head-coaching job despite multiple interviews in recent seasons. "In reality it's tough,'' said Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2018. "But I don't let that keep me from doing what I do. I'm still alive, I'm breathing and I have an opportunity to work for a championship team. That's the beauty of it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hunter Renfrow listed as one of the NFL’s most underrated offensive players

Of all the wide receivers in the NFL, one of the most underrated even when they’re performing at a high level is former Tiger Hunter Renfrow. Don’t get me wrong, when Renfrow burst onto the scene this season; people took notice. His 111 catches on 135 targets for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns (playoff included) starting just nine games were enough to earn Renfrow his first pro bowl appearance. Renfrow was solid in his first two seasons in the NFL, but year three is where the young wideout officially came into his own as a Raider. Even after recording a 100+ catch...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: UNC in pursuit of transfer Peter Nance

With the deadline to stay in the NBA draft or return to college now passed, the focus now shifts fully to the transfer portal for college programs and that includes North Carolina. After missing out on Matthew Mayer, the Tar Heels are hoping to add a player out of the portal with one spot open on their roster. And their biggest target could be Northwestern forward Pete Nance. According to Riley Davis of The Field of 68, the Tar Heels are in pursuit of Nance after he announced he was withdrawing from the NBA draft process and returning to college. After making initial...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy