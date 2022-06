June 3 (UPI) -- Authorities said late Thursday that an escaped Texas inmate who has led law enforcement on a nearly monthlong manhunt has been killed by police in a shootout. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said it was informed at about 10:30 p.m. that Gonzalo Lopez had been shot dead by police in the city of Jourdanton, which is located about 40 miles south of San Antonio.

