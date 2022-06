Ford dealers are in a bit of a flux these days as FoMoCo prepares to undergo a major reorganization that will ask those same dealers to specialize in one particular area as soon as next year, and perhaps even sell EVs at fixed prices as the automaker looks to improve its customer satisfaction scores. One way Ford plans to do that is by expanding its pickup and delivery service, which launched on Lincoln vehicles back in the 2017 model year, in Brazil last year, and will soon be supported by the majority of Ford dealers. Now, Wards Auto is reporting that all Ford dealers are expected to offer pickup and delivery services by next year.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO