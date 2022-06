The Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona has announced a partnership with YWCA Southern Arizona to support the pathway to self-sufficiency for single moms. Started by WFSA in 2020, the Foundation has incubated the Pathways for Single Moms program which helps single mothers obtain a certificate in growing fields that pay sustainable wages. The program has recently received state funding to scale its work across Arizona in partnership with nonprofit organizations and educational institutions.

