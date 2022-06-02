After five months on the job, Sisistky's chief of staff is stepping down

FRAMINGHAM — Susan Nicholl, who was hired to be Mayor Charlie Sisitsky's chief of staff, is resigning after just five months on the job.

In an interview with the Daily News, Nicholl declined to say why she decided to step down, other than to say that the decision was hers and that she’s going to continue to work hard until her time serving the city ends.

“I don’t know what’s next,” she said. “I’m fully dedicated to working at the same pace I have been through June 17."

Sisitsky could not be reached for comment.

In a statement, Nicholl expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve Framingham, saying the experience utilized "skills I have honed over my 42-year career — as a journalist, PIO, constituent services manager, state/federal policy and funding liaison, organizational director and builder of external partnerships — for your administration."

Before joining Sisitsky's team, Nicholl was a district liaison for Senate President Karen Spilka for more than three years. Before that, she was director of the MetroWest Visitors Bureau.

"There are wonderful people, working on city staff and in the community, doing Herculean work to better the quality of life in Framingham, and I wish them all the best,” Nicholl said in her statement.

As she winds down her time in the Sisitsky administration, Nicholl has been working on revitalizing the Framingham farmers market, which was recently taken over by the Mayor's Office, as well as working on the Chris Walsh Memorial Aqueduct trail.

“Our CFO (Louise Miller) is working on restructuring some departments anyway, so I don’t know if this (the chief of staff position) would end up being part of that,” she said. “I don’t think I’m going to leave anybody at loose ends, but projects and issues are ongoing. That’s the nature of, I think, a municipality: Everything is evolving.”

One thing Nicholl said she enjoyed about her job was connecting residents, city departments and businesses with the resources they needed, be it helping to find baby formula to answering questions about potholes.

“This is going to sound so corny — you were really able to make a difference for those people,” she said. “I really have been just so knocked out by how many people work so well and so hard in city government, and I truly wish everybody the best.”

As a longtime Framingham resident, she said she also enjoyed being able to focus solely on her community. She was approached by Sisitsky’s team last November about the role.

“Everybody likes a job where you are able to utilize knowledge and experience and skills you’ve picked up along the way, and I’ve had a long career journey — I’m no spring chicken,” she said. “It was great to be able to put all those skills and experiences to use to move Framingham forward.”

