(KNSI) — A Minneapolis man is charged after allegedly trying to steal the keys to a car and a woman’s purse Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the Mogadishu Mart just after 4:15. A woman there said she was in the passenger seat of a car when Omar Abdi Ali allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to remove the keys from the ignition and grab her bag. She said she was able to hold onto her bag and keep Ali from taking the keys. She said he was punching her in the arm, trying to get the items.

2 DAYS AGO