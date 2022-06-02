ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Shirt Supports Vulnerable Communities in Ukraine

By Angela Velasquez
 3 days ago
Three months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , fashion brands are seeking ways to drive financial support to communities affected by the war.

On Tuesday, Citizens of Humanity Group-owned Agolde released a limited-edition T-shirt with colors that represent the Ukrainian flag. Featuring blue, white and yellow tie-dye, the brand will donate 100 percent of the retail selling price of each shirt to Legacy of War Foundation, an international charity providing support to civilians affected by conflict.

“With events unfolding rapidly in Ukraine, the Legacy of War Foundation is working to help bring this appalling violation of international law to a swift end,” the brand stated.

Founded in 2016, the Legacy of War Foundation works with refugee families with complex needs. In Ukraine, it is providing urgent support to grassroots and local organizations aiding people in the country who have been forced to flee their homes, including securing 200 wheelchairs to facilitate evacuations.

Legacy of War also advocates for survivors of conflict by delivering talks on the lasting impact of wars at schools and universities.

“The international charity and its founder and CEO, Giles Duley, have a long history of working in Ukraine and are currently partnering with Ukrainian organizations on the ground to support vulnerable communities affected by conflict,” an Agolde rep stated. “Here at Agolde and the Citizens of Humanity Group, we stand by Giles and his incredible efforts to support the men, women, and children of Ukraine.”

The 100 percent recycled cotton T-shirt is available in sizes XS-XL and retails for $28. The shirt is available now on Agolde’s website until it sells out.

