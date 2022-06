(Fenton) The St. Pius girls soccer team will play for a State Championship Saturday morning at 11 o’clock. The 15-6-1 lancers beat Greenwood 3-1 Friday and will now play play the 12-6 Whitfield Warriors in the Class 1 State Championship game at Worldwide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. Meanwhile, in Class 2, Perryville will play in the 3rd place game Saturday after the Lady Pirates were shutout 4-0 against Orchard Farm. The 19-3-1 Lady Pirates will take on the 17-6 Pleasant Hill Chicks at 2:30 Saturday afternoon in Fenton.

FENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO