ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Experts Examine How Fashion Can Tackle Traceability

By Kari Hamanaka
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7ra4_0fyErsrn00

Click here to read the full article.

Traceability versus transparency is key to tackling supply chain visibility targets.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Inflation Testing US Consumers ‘Resolve’ in Sustainability-Price Ratio

Click here to read the full article. Against a backdrop of spiking inflation, consumers are prioritizing value, low price and durability when buying active and casual brands. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLabor Market's Key to Consumer Spending: Week AheadConsumers 'Taking Higher Prices in Stride,' Data ShowsLate Inventory Gives Journeys Back-to-School 'Head Start'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

UPS, InterGlobe Launch New Logistics Brand for India

Click here to read the full article. MOVIN–a combination of Movement and India–will offer a range of express and premium service coverage across India. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCotton Conundrum: Hand-Wringing Turns to Action in IndiaOnline Shoppers Behind 2021's 21.5 Billion Package SurgeRising Cotton Prices Behind Indian Garment Makers' Strike PlanBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Experts Speak Out on Debunking Cotton Myths

Click here to read the full article. Transformers Foundation will update its cotton report annually, with the section on pesticides up for a rework this year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTransparency's Biggest Obstacles, According to Mills and SpinnersCotton Made in Africa Broke Supply and Demand Records Last YearBluezone and Transformers Foundation Find Synergies in EducationBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Dr. Martens CEO: Price Hikes Have ‘No Impact on Demand’

Click here to read the full article. A tie-up with peer-to-peer resale platform Depop brings the British boot brand into the secondhand market, which could drive 15% of sales. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHow Resale Tech Startup Recurate Plans to Spend $14M Series AReformation's Closed-Loop Sneaker Is Just the BeginningWhy Resale Isn't Going Away (And Why Brands Should Enter the Market)Best of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traceability#Economy#Sj Promo#Sj Test 1#House Of Denim#American#Aepc
Sourcing Journal

Athleta Sues Similarly Named European Athleisure Brand

Click here to read the full article. Athleta argued that their similar spelling and styling is likely to lead consumers to believe they are associated. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalVans Lawsuit Details MSCHF's Messy Shipping SagaPatagonia Lawsuit Slams 'Goin' Nowhere' Beanies and TeesH&M Coughs Up $36 Million in New York CrackdownBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

High Freight Costs Hitting URBN’s Product Margins

Click here to read the full article. As supply chain challenges drive higher freight costs, Urban Outfitters’ product margins will continue to be negatively impacted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalConsumers 'Taking Higher Prices in Stride,' Data ShowsLate Inventory Gives Journeys Back-to-School 'Head Start'Inflation Testing US Consumers 'Resolve' in Sustainability-Price RatioBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Attacks ‘Extreme’ Category Shifts with ‘Pricing Science’

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s pulled off a Q1 earnings beat by serving shoppers who returned to stores to buy clothing for work and social occasions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLate Inventory Gives Journeys Back-to-School 'Head Start'Pottery Barn and West Elm Lead Williams-Sonoma's Q1 GrowthBurlington Reports 'Self-Inflicted' Sales Miss After Inventory Plan 'Backfired'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Did Kohl’s Just Tell Everyone It Isn’t Interested in Selling?

Click here to read the full article. The timing of Kohl’s latest statement raises new questions, namely if the retailer wants to sell itself—and whether it can fetch top dollar. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalExpress Exec: 'We've Gotten Our Fashion Right'Shuffle Board: Under Armour, CFDA Bigwigs Depart, Carter's Taps Hilary Duff as Chief Mom OfficerKohl's Merchant, Marketing Chiefs Resign as Q1 Sales SagBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Affirm x Stripe, Bolt Lays Off 250 After ABG Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. Fit tech provider Bold Metrics raised $8 million, while Attabotics is bringing 3D robotics to Korea’s Apexx Global. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHow Resale Tech Startup Recurate Plans to Spend $14M Series ARetail Tech: Klarna Cuts 10% of Workforce, Walmart Commits to RFID, GreyOrange Raises $110 MillionTalbots Distribution Center Closure to Cut 277 JobsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Malls Prove Another Hub in Amazon’s Expanding Logistics Network

Click here to read the full article. The company’s test into delivery from malls has been quietly rolling along at properties such as Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Dives Deeper Into Drone DeliveryAmazon Looks to Shrink Real Estate PortfolioOnline Shoppers Behind 2021's 21.5 Billion Package SurgeBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Inside L.L.Bean’s 200,000 Ship-From-Store Peak Season

Click here to read the full article. The outdoor apparel company leaned on Aptos tech to slash average ship-from-store fulfillment times from 14 minutes to just four. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech StartupsShopify's $2.1 Billion Deliverr Deal Pushes 'Port to Porch' PlanReport Has Shopify Eyeing Fulfillment Provider DeliverrBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Amazon VP Calls Antitrust Bill’s Threatened Fines ‘Outlandish and Extraordinary’

Click here to read the full article. The bill aims to punish Big Tech firms for giving preferential treatment to their own products, an accusation Amazon has long faced. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShuffle Board: Amazon Consumer Worldwide CEO Resigns, White House Names Port Envoy, Malouf Taps TwoNYPD Arrests 41 in $3.8 Million Retail Crime BustMalls Prove Another Hub in Amazon's Expanding Logistics NetworkBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Hibbett Exec: Customers Reluctant to Stop Spending on ‘Specific Athletic Brands’

Click here to read the full article. “Certainly, our consumer is going to be challenged by higher gas prices, higher food prices, higher rents,” CEO Mike Longo said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDick's CEO: 'Consumer Is Going Through an Awful Lot Right Now'Labor Market's Key to Consumer Spending: Week AheadConsumers 'Taking Higher Prices in Stride,' Data ShowsBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Vans Lawsuit Details MSCHF’s Messy Shipping Saga

Click here to read the full article. MSCHF, currently fighting a lawsuit from Vans, could be held in contempt for not blocking shipments delayed by a shipping quota in China. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAthleta Sues Similarly Named European Athleisure BrandPatagonia Lawsuit Slams 'Goin' Nowhere' Beanies and TeesH&M Coughs Up $36 Million in New York CrackdownBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Lands’ End CEO Talks Q1 E-com Slowdown in Apparel

Click here to read the full article. CEO Jerome Griffith said inflation saw consumers pull back on apparel spending as supply chain delays also hurt the flow of new items. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWhat's in Store for Uber Freight?These 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeTrucking Should Brace for 'Wild Ride' in Coming MonthsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Airline Passenger Had 6 Bags Crammed With $500K in Fake Prada and More

Click here to read the full article. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Washington Dulles International Airport completed the seizure last week of counterfeit merchandise in a passenger’s baggage that appraised at more than $500,000, if the items were authentic. The May 24 seizure started about six weeks earlier when CBP officers referred a Laurel, Md., woman to a secondary baggage inspection after she arrived on a flight from South Korea on April 10. She stated that she returned from Thailand with six pieces of luggage, but declared verbally and in writing that she did not purchase any merchandise...
LAUREL, MD
Sourcing Journal

Burlington Reports ‘Self-Inflicted’ Sales Miss After Inventory Plan ‘Backfired’

Click here to read the full article. CEO Michael O’Sullivan blamed the off-price retailer’s “deliberately planned” inventory strategy for a 12 percent sales dip. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLate Inventory Gives Journeys Back-to-School 'Head Start'Pottery Barn and West Elm Lead Williams-Sonoma's Q1 GrowthMacy's Attacks 'Extreme' Category Shifts with 'Pricing Science'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Trucking Should Brace for ‘Wild Ride’ in Coming Months

Click here to read the full article. Carriers are now proposing and accepting low-rate loads, a big difference from “where we were six to nine months ago,” a Leaf exec said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLands' End CEO Talks Q1 E-com Slowdown in ApparelFMC: Blame High Container Rates on Supply-Demand ImbalanceWhy Attabotics Looked to Ants to Solve Some of the Supply Chain's Toughest ProblemsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
CARS
Sourcing Journal

Retail in Review: Kohl’s Not Out of the Woods, BrandX Reboots Bon-Ton

Click here to read the full article. Plus, Bob’s Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports are under new ownership after Frasers Group sold the duo for $70 million. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDid Kohl's Just Tell Everyone It Isn't Interested in Selling?Shuffle Board: Under Armour, CFDA Bigwigs Depart, Carter's Taps Hilary Duff as Chief Mom OfficerKohl's Merchant, Marketing Chiefs Resign as Q1 Sales SagBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Flexport Rival Raises $150 Million for LatAm Logistics

Click here to read the full article. The Series C by Nowports, a digital freight forwarder, pushes it into unicorn status. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAbercrombie Customers Don't Seem to Mind Paying Higher PricesHigh Freight Costs Hitting URBN's Product MarginsDeckers Margins Intact Despite $100 Million Higher Freight BillBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy