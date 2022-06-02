ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls man arrested after allegedly attacking 2 women

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police have arrested a 40-year-old Sioux Falls man after he allegedly attacked two women.

The Argus Leader reported Thursday that police received a call around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday from a 65-year-old woman who said she saw the man by a vehicle and he was acting strange.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the man started choking the woman before a 58-year-old woman intervened. Clemens said the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the second woman in the chest and arms. Police arrived and took the man into custody.

Clemens said the woman who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He said Wednesday that the woman was improving. The woman who was choked didn’t require medical attention.

Comments / 0

Related
Vermillion Plain Talk

Vermillion Man Arrested Following Sioux Falls Stabbing Incident

Several Sioux Falls-based news outlets reported Tuesday that a Vermillion man has been arrested after a stabbing last weekend in Sioux Falls. The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, at the 2100 block of E. Russell Street, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens. Police found a 54-year-old man, from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Sheriff looking for wanted woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is asking you help in finding a wanted woman. Authorities are looking for 21 year old Bria Joy Robideaux. She is wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault. Robideaux is five foot...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
kelo.com

Sioux Falls police nab disorderly subject running in traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police were called to Cleveland Avenue yesterday for a disorderly subject reported to have been running in traffic and causing all sorts of disruptions. The department posted on social media, that he was taken without incident. The four-legged troublemaker was given a ride to the humane society.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Tip leads to alcohol underage citations

HULL—An adult and five young people were cited after Sioux County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated an anonymous Nixle tip of gathering with people under the age of 21 who were in possession of alcohol at 1325 Fourth St. in Hull about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Forty-eight-year-old Todd...
HULL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Violent Crime#Ap
kicdam.com

Lyon County Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying Hit Woman With Car

George, IA (KICD)– The Lyon County Sheriff’s department says a George man tried to run a woman over with his car yesterday. By the time they arrived at the scene he had fled. After an investigation and with help from the Sheldon police department 41 year old Bradly Engelkes was apprehended. He was charged with Using a weapon to committ domestic abuse, and also charged with impeding the flow of air or blood while committing domestic abuse.
LYON COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Federal drug sentence; fatal Rapid City crash; 8th grader gets message from Mars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning, accused of assaulting two women. Authorities say the incident started Tuesday afternoon when one of the victims saw a man by her relative’s vehicle.
kynt1450.com

Reported Drowning at Lake Yankton

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drowning at the Lake Yankton beach Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s office says a female found in the water was identified as 27-year-old Tallan Smith of Yankton. Two kayakers reportedly spotted Smith and called to the beach for help. Authorities say members of the public brought the victim to shore. The Sheriff’s Office says Smith was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital and then airlifted to Sioux Falls.
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 people injured in crash on SD Highway 50

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Vermillion are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says they were called to a crash on South Dakota Highway 50 between 471st Ave and 472nd Ave around 2:30 p.m. On scene, authorities found a pickup truck...
VERMILLION, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Semi totaled in crash near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—No one was injured but a semitruck and trailer were totaled in an accident on Highway 10, four and one-half miles southwest of Sioux Center about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. Fifty-year-old Ryan Ray Hillman of Muscatine was driving a 2022 Volvo semitruck pulling a freight trailer west...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kynt1450.com

Alicia Hummel Murder-Seven Years Later

Seven years ago today, 29-year-old Alicia Hummel from Sioux City was murdered at Myron Grove west of Vermillion. The case remains unsolved to this day. The cause of death was drowning, but injuries to Hummel’s head and a cut on her neck led investigators to rule Hummel’s death a homicide.
VERMILLION, SD
Mix 97-3

Three Teens Robbed at Gunpoint in Sioux Falls

Sitting in your car waiting for a friend to come out of an apartment complex, you would think there would be no danger to worry about. That was not the case for three teens in Sioux Falls last week. According to Dakota News Now, three 17-year-olds were sitting in a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) UPDATE - Authorities say no one was hurt after an F-16 fighter jet experienced a rough landing at the Sioux Falls airfield. Tuesday afternoon’s incident at Joe Foss Field was the second recent accident involving a South Dakota Air National Guard jet experiencing landing issues. The previous incident occurred May 11.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Woman rescued in drowning incident in Yankton near Gavins Point Dam

YANKTON, S.D. — A woman is in the hospital after a drowning incident Thursday afternoon near the Missouri River. The Yankton County Sheriff's Office was called to the free beach off of Toe Road near the Gavins Point Dam in Yankton around 4:30 Thursday afternoon for reports of a woman in the water.
YANKTON, SD
Radio Iowa

NW Iowa teen dies in rollover of overloaded UTV

A 19-year-old Sioux City woman died in a UTV crash early Monday in rural Plymouth County. The Iowa State Patrol says Zoey Rene Cason was driving a utility terrain vehicle down a hill on private property at 12:20 a.m. Investigators say Cason braked and turned to avoid hitting a fence...
SIOUX CITY, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

930K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy