82-year-old Mt. Airy man dies in riding lawn mower accident

An 82-year-old Mt. Airy man is dead following a riding lawn mower accident.

It happened around 8:30pm Wednesday in the 5300 block of Sidney Road.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office found Augustus Clemont Harris dead on scene, pinned underneath an overturned riding mower.

Investigators believe Harris was mowing across a hill on a steep incline, when the mower deck got caught in some dirt causing it to flip.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.