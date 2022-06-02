ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKAR Screening with Q&A: Afrofuturism

By WKAR Public Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThu., Jun. 16, 2022 at 7 p.m. on WKAR OVEE | Join the conversation around the film Afrofuturism; a cultural aesthetic, and philosophy of science and history that explores the intersection of African diaspora culture with science and technology. This film is being screened as part of MSU’s Juneteenth Celebration. RSVP...

Vogue Magazine

The Bride Channeled Josephine Baker at Her Art Gallery Wedding

Imani Kai and Austin Dean’s romance began with a Facebook friend request. “We met through our mutual friend Shane back in 2012 when we were both in college,” Imani, who is now a global PR associate for Tiffany & Co as well as the founder of a jewelry brand called Goude, remembers of her first encounter with her photojournalist husband. “I didn’t think much of it when he sent me the friend request, but we messaged back and forth and decided to get together the following day.” He was attending Bowie State University and she was home in Bowie, Maryland, for summer break. “He pulled up to my house in his 1997 Honda Accord, and I’ll never forget walking out of my garage and seeing him sitting on the trunk of his car in cut off shorts, mismatched socks, and distressed Vans,” Imani says. “I instantly thought, ‘Wow, he’s so cool.’”
Art in America

In Print: Summer Reading

Click here to read the full article. “To publish in print is old fashioned,” Lucy Ives observes in these pages, in a sustained look at contemporary artists who act as publishers. These artists, she continues, “imagine a reader who is sensuously aware, rather than paranoid or anxious.” It is a wonderful argument for the power of the printed page—I think of Honoré Daumier’s images of readers, with their sense of total absorption—including the pages in the magazine you hold in your hands right now. For this edition of our annual Summer Reading issue, we present you with a feast of approaches...
Black Enterprise

‘National Battle of the Bands: A Salute to the Battle’ Documentary Film Re-airs in June for Black Music Month

The “National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB): A Salute to the Battle” documentary film re-airs in over 44 markets throughout June in honor of Black Music Month. Presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar, the film brings the action, energy, and pageantry of the ‘Battle’ performance to viewers, in an up-close and personal perspective, right into the comfort of their homes where they can experience the action with their friends and family.
