Former NFL Football Player Marion Barber Found Dead At 38

Former NFL player Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38. The ex- Dallas Cowboys running back was found dead in his Frisco, Texas apartment. The cause of death is not yet known.

According to reports , on Wednesday (June 1), Barber was discovered unresponsive while police were carrying out a welfare check on the beloved athlete. Although it’s unclear who made that 9-1-1 call, police say that there were no evident signs of foul play.

Mourning the loss of the lifetime teammate, a rep from the Cowboys issued the following statement: “We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

According to NBC Sports , Barber’s stats were impressive. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2005 draft, went on to play six out of seven seasons in Dallas, and played the Pro Bowl in 2007 where he beat out his own stats. That year he produced a career-high 975 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. In 2011, he played his final season in Chicago with the Bears.

Overall, Barber concluded his short-lived football career with 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Both of the official Twitter accounts for the NFL and Chicago Bears put out statements regarding the tragic loss. The NFL tweeted, “The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.” The Chicago Bears stated, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III. Our hearts go out to his family & friends.”

As this story develops, VIBE sends condolences to Marion Barber III’s family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.