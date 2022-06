The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era in 2022, but not in a good way. The last vestige of the team's "Legion of Boom" defense was sent packing this offseason when the Seahawks released inside linebacker Bobby Wagner. They also traded the quarterback who led the team to the only Super Bowl win in franchise history, dealing Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a package headlined by two first-round picks.

