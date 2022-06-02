The 11 Best Tennis Skirts for the Court, According to a Coach

With temperatures finally heating up, it can only mean one thing — summer's around the corner. And you're not alone if one of your favorite summer past times includes grabbing your racquet and hitting the court for a tennis match.

It doesn't hurt that tennis (and golf) gear has also taken off in the last year or so, with women sporting skirts both on and off the clay (or grass or hard ground). The plus side: There are so many tennis skirt options to choose from!

However, a crowded marketplace can also make it a bit confusing to know which are the skirts will perform the best.

"When it comes to choosing, I tend to think about comfort and functionality," says Amy Dean , tennis pro at Life Time in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. "Features that add to my comfort on the court include soft, stretchy material that offers breathability and moisture-wicking technology to stay cool and dry."

Other details you may want to look for include an adjustable waistband, a built-in liner and pockets to stash balls, Dean adds. "Fun colors and prints are always a plus, too!" she says.

To help you find the best tennis skirt for your match, we spoke with tennis pros and tested out tons of options on the market. Here are our top 11 picks.

How We Chose

We spoke with tennis pros about their favorite tennis skirts and what features to look for in the best tennis skirts when it comes to performance. Using that information as well as out own expert testing, we made these picks based on criteria including:

Quality of fabrics/materials

Inclusive size range and fit

Comfort, breathability and durability

The Best Tennis Skirts

1. Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt

This is one LIVESTRONG.com editor favorite we just can't get enough of! Not only are the woven materials this skirt is made of comfortable against the skin, but the lightweight jersey built-in shorts will hold up to your sweatiest performance as well.

The waistband doesn't cut into your stomach, but rather lies comfortably at whatever height you prefer (high rise or directly on your hips). Plus, the skirt is also fashionable enough to don post-match for brunch or coffee.

2. Aritzia TnAction Tnamove Serve Skirt

This tennis skirt serves up two looks — a clean, straight design in the front and a pleated one in the back. The built-in stretchy shorts provide support and feel smooth against the body. They also have ball pockets on either side.

Focus on your strokes while the sweat-wicking, recycled fabric goes to work pulling moisture away from your body. Adjust the inner drawstring to give the skirt a personalized fit.

3. Lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt

Slip on this skirt and hit the court with performance-ready style! The thick waistband stays put, no matter how fast you're serving up points, and the sweat-wicking, quick-drying company trademarked Luxtreme fabric can keep you feeling fresh even after the toughest of matches.

Not only does the liner of this skirt have a ball pocket on either side, but it also has a small media pocket on the inner waistband and a secure zippered pocket in the back, too.

4. Calia Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt

If you're looking for ball pockets, look no further. This skirt not only features pockets on either side of the built-in shorts liner, but it has two front pockets on either side of its outside layer as well.

We love the classic pleated look of this high-rise option, and the four-way stretch fabric allows you to play at your best without any constraints.

"High-waisted skirts paired with loose fitting crop tops have been popular lately on the courts," says Jennifer Diamond, tennis coordinator at Life Time in San Clemente, California.

The material is also breathable, sweat-wicking, wrinkle resistant (perfect for travel!) and antimicrobial to prevent any odors from building up.

5. Girlfriend Collective Sport Skort

Thanks to the compression shorts that come built into this tennis skirt, you'll feel supported no matter where you are on the court. Yes, it might look like a basic skirt, but simple works when a piece performs like this one does.

The high-rise waistband holds firm, but the sweat-wicking, recycled fabric is also extremely comfortable against your skin. Stash a ball in either mesh side pocket in the under layer. We love the inclusive sizing options, too.

6. NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Women’s Printed Tennis Skirt

You won't find pockets on the liner layer of this Nike tennis skirt, but instead, the built-in shorts are snug enough that you can tuck your spare balls directly under the hem without fearing that they'll fall out mid-point.

The company's Dri-FIT fabric technology is unmatched when it comes to moisture movement, so you'll feel light and fresh throughout your entire set.

"Nike is definitely one of the dominant brands for tennis gear because of their performance fabrics, and they change styles each season typically in line with Grand Slam tournaments," Dean says.

And the way the waistband sits comfortably on the waist along with the length make the skirt aesthetically appealing, too.

7. Vineyard Vines 17” Scallop Skort

If you're looking for slightly more coverage and a more modest look, you'll find this 17-inch length skirt a secure fit. The scalloped hem is fashion-forward, while the moisture-wicking, UV-protecting performance fabric allows you to play at your highest level without distraction.

The built-in shorts have silicone grips on the inside hem to keep them from riding up and also allows you to stash balls inside. The skirt has two secure back pockets, too.

8. Athleta Ace Tennis Skort

Like the look of pleats but don't want to overdo it? This tennis skort toes the line perfectly with medium-sized pleats all the way around. The company's lightweight SwiftLite fabric is cool to the touch, which feels great against the skin, especially after hours on the court.

The inner liner has grips on the hem and two pockets on either side to stash your balls. There's an additional zip pocket on the back of the waistband for safe keeping of personals like keys or an ID.

"Having a short and long version is ideal for all ages," Diamond says of the 13.5-inch or 15.5-inch length options.

9. Vuori Halo Performance Skirt

Eliminate the need for a ball person when you're in this skirt that not only has two inner ball pockets, but also two outer side pockets to stash balls as well.

This brand has really taken off in the last year because of its quality products, and this skirt is no different. The company's trademarked DreamKnit fabric feels soft and sleek against your skin, without feeling heavy, and it pulls moisture off the body as you sweat.

Move freely and in all directions thanks to the four-way stretch. Plus, it's made out of recycled materials, too.

10. Michi Rival Tennis Skirt With Shorts

This isn't your typical white tennis skirt. While a bit pricier, you'll love the way you look in this two-toned option. The slit up the side isn't just fashionable, but it's functional, too, giving your legs more room to sprint to the net.

The material is sweat-wicking and breathable, so you'll never overheat. And the waist has what the company calls a Shaperband, so you feel hugged in tight and secure.

11. EleVen When the Leaf Hits the Court Hummingbird Skirt

If this skirt performs anything like the tennis pro Venus Williams, who designed it, you know it can withstand even the toughest of matches. We love the thick waistband and the double-tiered ruffle details at the hem that give it a feminine feel while still looking athletic, too.

You'll love the breathable built-in shorts that have a ball pocket on either side. And at a 13-inch length, it's perfect for any body.

What to Consider When Buying a Tennis Skirt

1. Fabric/Material

While the tennis skirts has become a fashionable athletic piece that people are wearing on more casually as of late, it's important to think about the materials the skirt is made out of if you intend to hit the court in it.

"Comfort and functionality are at top of mind when I'm choosing tennis gear," Dean says.

You'll want a comfortable, supportive fit, and for the fabric to be both breathable and sweat-wicking, as most matches are played in the blaring heat and can go on for hours. The faster your clothing can dry and have you feeling fresh, the easier you'll be able to focus on your game.

2. Length

When it comes to the game of tennis, you're going to be jumping, sprinting, leaping and possibly even sliding around the court. That means you'll want to be sure that your skirt length keeps you covered to whatever degree makes you feel most secure and at ease.

"Having both shorter and lengthier options is helpful, especially for different aged players and different body types," Diamond says. "Consistency in length and sizing is important, too."

3. Price

There is some variation when it comes to the price of tennis skirts. Yes, you can easily find cheap options, but it's important to make sure that the low price doesn't mean the article is skimping on comfort and performance.

Sometimes you might have to pay a little more to get a higher quality product that will perform through even the lengthiest and toughest of match play.